Santa Rosa gears up to celebrate Children’s Day

Embracing the joy of childhood is a cherished tradition across many Latin cultures, where celebrating children simply for being themselves holds a special place.

Santa Rosa is gearing up for a heartwarming event Sunday, as children take center stage at the Children's Day Festival (Festival del Día Del Niño).

“We are very excited to celebrate the second year (of Children's Day), to let the children be the main act,” said Miriam Gomez, director of local radio station La Musikera.

Among the amenities, children will be able to participate in a crazy hat contest and soccer ball juggling demonstrations by Atlético Santa Rosa, as well as athletic activities to promote a healthy lifestyle.

“There will be sports activities and exercise routines, promoting health in children,” Gomez explained. “We want the children to participate, Club Atletico Santa Rosa is bringing soccer balls to give away through contests.”

In addition to sports activities, the celebration will include talent contests, games, music, performances, toy giveaways, and more. Participants will also be able to enjoy products of Mexican origin.

“We are going to give out (candy) products,” she said. “And yogurts for the children,” among other treats.

As for musical talent, there will be performances by the Netzahualcoyotl Folkloric Ballet, Paquilloyotzin Folkloric Ballet, Azteca Dance, Los Diablos de OaxaCalifornia and LBC's Mariachi Cantares de mi Tierra.

Gomez reflected on the positive reception of last year's Children's Day celebration, expressing optimism that this year's event, with the dedicated efforts of her team of organizers, will exceed expectations.

“(Last year) it was awesome to see people's response, and we got some really good feedback,” she said. “And we have been working to bring it big. “It is important because it is in the 'heart of Santa Rosa' and it is valuable to bring this cultural celebration to Sonoma County.”

The organizer emphasized that the celebration isn't exclusive to Hispanic children. All youngsters in the region are warmly welcomed to join the festivities, ensuring an inclusive and joyous event for everyone.

“Last year we had a lot of non-Latin people and it was impressive for them to see that Children's Day is celebrated because here (in the U.S.) it does not exist,” she said. “Many of the non-Latino children could also participate in English.”

Additionally, the event will feature “interactive displays from the California Highway Patrol, with vehicles available for children to explore,” their press release described, as well as the participation of Santa Rosa Police so that children recognize the different functions of public service organizations.

“We have free toys available,” she said. “And we're going to be giving away iPads for certain contest.”

This year, the Children's Day Festival is organized by La Maquina Musical, Red Latin X The Hub, and La Musikera.

El Día del Niño Festival will take place from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Old Courthouse Square in downtown Santa Rosa.

Let the party continue

Just a few days later, on Tuesday, coinciding with the original date of the celebration in Mexico, families are invited to join the Children's Day festivities hosted by radio stations Latino 100.9 and Exitos 98.7.

“We plan on having a lot of activities, like games, vendors, demonstrations, prizes, a lot of activities for the kids,” said Friday Eric Madriz, program director for Latino 100.9.

He invites the families and children “(to celebrate) at our Wine Country Radio offices,” at 3565 Standish Ave. in Santa Rosa.

“We want to focus on positive activities, to really get the community involved so we have demonstrations, like after-school activities from Salvation Army and Double Punches Boxing Club,” he added. “So people that are into boxing, self-defense, gymnastics presentation can enjoy.”

The event, which will last from 2 to 7 p.m., will include raffles giving away “toys, bicycles and more,” as well as lunch boxes, activities, and presentations by Sonoma Gymnastics Academy and Germar El Mago.

Madriz added that parents can bring if they want “lawn chairs, blankets, and we have different vendors so we’ll have food as well.”

Children's Day festivities are for everyone who wants to join, he added.

“We’re inviting not just the Spanish-speaking community, we are branching out to bring the whole community together,” Madriz said.

Celebration at the library

In honor of Children's Day, Sonoma County libraries will offer a limited selection of free children's books to take home and keep.

According to the official Sonoma Library Network site, the book donation is to support “literacy through building home libraries and increasing access to books for children in our community.”

In addition, the county libraries will have different celebrations for the children from April 27 to 30, so they invite you to consult “the My Book events calendar and the Mini Zine Workshop calendar online to register.”

Napa joins the list

If you're eager to keep the celebration of your little ones going beyond April, mark your calendars for the rescheduled Children's Day celebration hosted by the Cope Family Center in Napa County on May 11.

According to their website, the event is free and includes “kids activities and games, entertainment, food, and much more.”

The party for the little ones will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Oxbow Commons Park, 1268 McKinstry St.

Children’s Day background

Nov. 20 is recognized by the UN as the official International Children's Day, dedicated to safeguarding the essential needs and fundamental rights of children worldwide.

Nevertheless, in countries like Mexico, a distinct date was selected based on the national holiday schedule. Since Nov. 20 aligns with the commemoration of the Mexican Revolution, it was decided in 1924 to designate April 30 as Children's Day.