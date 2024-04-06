“I told the last guy to sell Bibles.”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“I don’t think Truth Social counts as a charitable donation or a legal expense.”

KATHY SCHMIDT, Petaluma

“Bottom line, you’re going to have to hit the lottery if you want to live in Santa Rosa.”

JIM RIEDY, Santa Rosa

“You’re just not rich enough, so you’ll have to pay taxes.”

DAVID COHEN, Windsor

“Parking citations and library late fees are not tax deductible.”

JOHN GIANFERMI, Santa Rosa

“What exactly is this account named ‘hush money’?”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

