Abcarian: Larry Elder’s fiction-filled crusade to deny racism

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Years ago, I briefly co-hosted a morning drive radio show in Los Angeles, which brought me into contact with Larry Elder, the conservative radio talk show host who is leading the Republican pack to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in the state's misguided recall election.

I was on the short-lived KTZN; Elder was a rising star on our sister station, KABC, with which we shared studios.

Once, at the end of my show, he came into the studio and asked if he could touch my hair. It was weird and unexpected, which is why it was so memorable.

Now, as I read allegations by his ex-fiancee about his marijuana use, I wonder if he could have just been high and transfixed by my blowout.

Anyway, this was more than 20 years ago, when Rush Limbaugh was the biggest name in talk radio, his grievance-driven style a perfect match for his conservative, racist and sexist take on politics. Liberals and moderates gravitated to National Public Radio; choleric conservatives gravitated to talk radio.

It was a time when many a commercial radio talk show host held up a finger to the wind and concluded, hey, maybe being conservative is the way to go.

I don’t think Elder's identification as a conservative is contrived; he told the San Jose Mercury News that he hasn’t voted for a Democrat since Jimmy Carter ran in 1976.

Elder was in the right place at the right time, and the conservative world loves nothing more than a Black man insisting that racism is a thing of the past.

He is a gifted talker whose talents are well-suited to his role as a contrarian.

As my Los Angeles Times colleague Jean Guerrero pointed out, Elder can’t see racism even when it hits him in the face like a slap: “He said that the first year after he got a driver's license, police stopped him ‘between 75 and 100’ times,” she wrote. To what does he attribute this obvious harassment? “He argues the stops happened because he ‘looked young.’ ”

Mind you, Elder graduated from Crenshaw High School in 1970, five years after the Watts rebellion, during an era when the Los Angeles police behaved as an occupying force in Black neighborhoods of the city.

In a recent news conference with opinion journalists from newspapers around the state, the Sacramento Bee’s Jack Ohman aptly described the loquacious Elder’s speaking style as “your torrent of words.”

It’s too bad you can hardly believe anything he spouts.

Elder has a special talent for dredging up headlines, news stories and studies he claims prove his talking points. Yet, more often than not, if you scratch the surface by, say, actually reading the stories and polls he cites, his disingenuous arguments crumble.

For instance, as an opponent of the minimum wage, Elder often cites a 1987 New York Times editorial that was headlined: “The Right Minimum Wage: $0.00.”

That was 34 years ago, and Elder never mentions that the Times editorial he is so fond of bringing up also proposed government wage supplements — with “cash or payments for medical insurance, pensions or Social Security taxes,” or a dramatic increase in the earned income tax credit for working poor families. “The working poor,” it said, “obviously deserve a better shake.”

Elder doesn’t seem to think so.

Nor will he tell you that as recently as 2019, the New York Times editorial board had a major change of heart and urged a doubling of the federal minimum wage. Studies show that raising it does not lead to lower employment, which is the hoary conservative argument against having any minimum wage at all.

Elder also loves to cite a 1987 Time magazine survey where Black teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17 were asked whether racism is a problem for them. As Elder repeatedly says, 89% of them said that racism was “a small problem” or “not a problem at all.”

But in the same piece, sociologist Joe Feagin, who has studied and written extensively about racial attitudes, pointed out that “you have to be out looking for jobs and housing to know how much discrimination is out there. People doing that are usually over 19.” (Or driving a car, he might have added.)

If Elder wanted to step out of the 20th century into the 21st, a world where people can communicate instantaneously with small, handheld devices on platforms called “social media” — or where a teenage girl can record the murder of a Black man by a white police officer on her phone for all the world to see — he would discover that things have changed.

Black teenagers experience daily racial discrimination, most frequently online, which can lead to negative mental health effects, according to a 2019 study of 101 Washington-area Black teenagers by lead author Devin English, a Rutgers School of Public Health psychologist. Black teenagers reported being subjected to an average of five-plus instances of discrimination a day, which led to short-term increases in symptoms of depression.