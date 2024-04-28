Golis: For all our talk, housing costs keep going up

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

We know this to be true: A house purchased for $100,000 in 1980 is worth north of $1 million today.

So why do we act as if nothing has changed?

Here’s a flash: When it comes to housing costs, everything has changed.

Pete Golis

A week doesn’t pass without news stories chronicling the problems associated with a shortage of housing. Young people fleeing the state, employers who can’t replace aging baby boomers, folks living on the street — it’s the story that keeps on giving.

“Home prices are up about 60 percent over the past decade, adjusted for inflation. About a quarter of renters — some 12 million households — spend more than half their income on housing, far in excess of the one-third level that is considered healthy,” the New York Times reported last month.

Among the recent stories:

— Home construction declined in March. “California is building fewer homes. The state could get even more expensive,” said the Los Angeles Times.

— The U.S. Supreme Court declared building impact fees — often the source of complaints about high housing costs — must reflect the true cost of a new home on public services. Beyond that, fees were deemed an illegal “taking” of private property. (The case involved an El Dorado County man required to pay $23,240 in traffic impact fees to install a manufactured home on his property. Some baby boomers will remember when you could buy a house in Sonoma County for $23,240.)

— The Los Angeles Times identified “modest” cities with median home prices of $1 million or more. It’s no longer just Newport Beach and Beverly Hills. It’s Tustin and San Gabriel and San Luis Obispo. The Times found 210 California cities in which the median price of a home exceeded $1 million.

— As high interest rates persisted, home sales declined last month. The National Board of Realtors reported 2023 sales were the lowest in 30 years.

In March, the median price of a home sold in Sonoma County was $800,000, according to realtor.com. If a buyer puts down 5% — $40,000 — he or she would need income to support monthly payments of more than $5,000. If you earned $100,000 a year, more than 60% of your income would be dedicated to house payments.

Never mind most local job creation doesn’t come close to paying $100,000 a year. And never mind the difficulties in gathering a $40,000 down payment.

If you wondered why so many apartment buildings are being constructed in Sonoma County, now you know. Fewer people can afford single-family homes.

In August, business writer Sara Edwards reported the average rent in Sonoma County now exceeds $2,700 a month. A person earning $20 an hour — more than the minimum wage — would be required to spend more than 75% of his or her income to rent that average apartment.

According to the advocacy group Generation Housing, 34,000 Sonoma County households spend more than 50% of their income on shelter. Thus, they have less to spend on food, medical care, transportation and everything else.

We are witnessing both the limits of government’s ability to promote new housing and its reluctance to do everything it can to promote housing.

Yes, it’s politics. Folks who own homes tend not to be fans of new development.

Will public attitudes change when people notice essential workers — doctors, plumbers, teachers, government workers and others — moving to somewhere they can afford to live? Stay tuned.

Generation Housing supports a broad-based approach, modeled in part on innovations first applied in Minneapolis. The list includes impact fees favoring affordable housing projects, zoning changes to permit multifamily projects in areas previously restricted to single-family houses, a regional bond measure to finance housing subsidies, new procedures that expedite the approval of housing and the elimination of parking requirements that make housing more expensive.

“Minneapolis land use reforms offer a blueprint for housing affordability,” declared a story from the Pew Charitable Trusts.

In an open letter to elected officials, Generation Housing declared: “We have a disaster on our hands.”

After listening to politicians’ half-baked promises, we understand the limits of government’s ability to promote new housing. Politicians don’t build housing. Builders build housing, and even with subsidies, it’s not easy to create a project that brings the costs of land, materials and regulation into alignment with what people can afford.

We’ve also learned Californians remain ambivalent about new housing. They like the idea, but they’re not so sure about the execution, especially housing in their backyards.

Finally, we’ve learned that economies change. Costs of land and building materials keep going up, but wages and salaries don’t keep pace.

For better or worse, this problem will be solved in every community, or it won’t be solved at all. We wish for a simple solution, but there is none. When it comes to bringing back the days when a working person could afford a house or an apartment, communities will just have to try harder.

Pete Golis is a columnist for The Press Democrat. Email him at golispd@gmail.com.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.