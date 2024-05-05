The essence of AI

EDITOR: In our era of technological marvels, the term “artificial intelligence” conjures visions of sentient robots and superhuman cognition. Yet behind the curtain of this grand illusion lies a more mundane reality: AI is, fundamentally, sophisticated programming. The public’s infatuation with the idea of machines possessing intelligence akin to our own has led to a pervasive misconception, blurring the lines between fiction and fact.

We’re bombarded with tales of AI revolutionizing industries, streamlining processes and even predicting human behavior. What’s often omitted from this narrative is the hard work of human programmers, meticulously crafting algorithms and feeding data to machines. The allure of AI’s apparent autonomy blinds us to the truth that it operates within the confines of its programming, incapable of true understanding or consciousness.

This deception has consequences. It fosters a misguided trust in AI’s capabilities, overlooking its limitations and potential biases. It also obscures the responsibility of developers to ensure ethical and transparent implementation. To progress responsibly in our digital age, we must demystify AI, acknowledging it for what it truly is: sophisticated programming. Only then can we engage in meaningful discourse about its role in society, ensuring that the relentless pursuit of technological advancement doesn’t eclipse our humanity.

STEPHEN PASADIS

Rohnert Park

Compassion, with a limit

EDITOR: I’ve been homeless before. I lived behind Safeway in Guerneville, next to the river. People should be allowed to sleep in a park or sanctioned area without penalty, but not in the daytime. You can’t look for a job or housing if you’re sleeping. An exception could be allowed for those who have a job and are saving for housing. When I stayed in a hostel in Washington, D.C., you had to be out by 7 a.m. and couldn’t get back in until evening.

Homeless people also should have to pack their tents and belongings with them every morning. They should be able to carry everything on their bike or on their back. Their sleeping site should not be considered a storage facility. If they have a cellphone, maybe they can afford a storage space. Perhaps homeless people who show responsibility could be paid to help monitor and clean the site.

Also, what percentage of California’s homeless residents are from other states that do nothing for their homeless residents? A lawsuit for compensation? Homeless people deserved compassion for their plight, but there should be enough hassle or headache for them to prefer a job and housing.

BART BURR

Guerneville

City’s unfinished project

EDITOR: The Stony Point Road widening project between Hearn Avenue and Sebastopol Road remains unfinished to this day (“City ends longtime fight over project,” April 23).

The stretch nearest to Sebastopol Road on the west side between Mesa Way and Gardner Avenue is full of empty tree wells. Where are the trees that were to be planted to enhance the new entrance to southern to the city? Santa Rosa is supposedly a member of Tree Cities USA.

Officially this project was finished in 2018 and yet no trees. I’ve spoken with two City Council members about this, and still no trees have been planted. There are myriad reasons to plant shade trees along busy stretches of thoroughfares, including climate change, beautification and wildlife habitat.

The city has transformed Santa Rosa Avenue downtown with median tree plantings. Why would it leave Stony Point Road with barren tree wells? Please finish the project, and plant trees in the empty tree wells to beautify our city.

MARY GOE

Santa Rosa

Discouraging reports

EDITOR: After reading the article about the Sonoma County sheriff dissuading a woman from filing an assault complaint against a massage therapist at the Sonoma Fairmont Mission Inn, I am seeing red (“Video: deputies cautioned woman over court difficulties,” April 25). I am so sick of the dismissive degrading treatment women endure following such a violation. “If he denies it, and you have no way to corroborate it … quite honestly, the district attorney probably won’t prosecute.” Are you serious? There are so many reasons to report such a violation. And so many reasons for law enforcement to want to maintain such records. Michigan State, for one. A zillion others for many more. When will women be treated like serious victims in these awful situations?

NANCY J. LoDOLCE

Sebastopol

Emboldening presidents

EDITOR: Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson asked, “If the potential for criminal liability is taken off the table, wouldn’t there be a significant risk a future president would be emboldened to commit crimes with abandon while they’re in office?” Does she mean acts like putting millions of immigrants in camps, prosecuting opponents, pardoning Jan. 6 rioters and making federal employees take patriotism exams or be terminated?

JON YATABE

Fort Collins, Colorado

