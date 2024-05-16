Engaging the world

EDITOR: America first isn’t a viable strategy for the United States. Our great country needs to be part of the global community. It is vital to our national security. We need our allies as they need us. The isolationism of the 1930s did not serve us well, and it won’t work for us today. Just imagine if we had been militarily and diplomatically engaged in Europe then as we are now; maybe a world war could have been prevented. Something to think about.

PAUL SCHUMACHER

Santa Rosa

A Social Security fix

EDITOR: One of the foundations of the postwar, middle-class American dream is a financially secure retirement. For most of us, this foundation is Social Security.

For some reason, the press pretty much parrots “the sky is falling, the sky is falling” Chicken Little screeches that Social Security will run out of money, or benefits will be cut to 83% in 2035. Fear creators claim Social Security is adding to the national debt. By law, it cannot do this.

Beginning in 1984, Social Security ran large surpluses that it loaned to the federal government and in return received interest-bearing treasury securities. In times of short-term deficits, Social Security redeemed these securities for cash, with the federal general fund paying back what it borrowed.

Current legislators don’t want to pay back this debt. Rather than high income earners paying their share of both income taxes and Social Security payroll taxes, wage earners fund lower taxes for the wealthy.

The simplest fix that wouldn’t hurt current or future Social Security recipients would be to raise the payroll tax cap from $168,600 to $400,000, as President Joe Biden has suggested.

We are idiots if we continue let legislators get away with proposing policy that hurts, or will hurt, most Americans. The sky is not falling.

JEFFREY J. OLSON

Clearlake Oaks

The cycle of violence

EDITOR: It is my fondest wish that the day will come when we have no need for armies anywhere in the world, and we can devote our attention, resources and creative endeavors to restoring the wholeness of the world. But this will only happen when no one feels threatened, something that can only happen when no one threatens. I don’t expect to see this in my lifetime.

Far too much of what is done in the name of national security or national liberation is counterproductive, perpetuating more fear and human misery as well as destruction of the natural world. I don’t know how we are going to break the cycle of violence.

But I do know this: given that wars of both aggression and defense will continue into the foreseeable future, I would rather have a military that sees itself as a shield for its people than one that sees its people as a shield for itself.

LARRY ROBINSON

Sebastopol

Injustice in action

EDITOR: I loved the Mike Luckovich editorial cartoon of Supreme Court justices removing “No” and leaving just “One is above the law” on the front of their building. That they even agreed to hear arguments regarding Donald Trump’s claim of absolute immunity from criminal prosecution is indisputable proof of their bias. Worse, their consideration of whether official acts should be immune, while private acts should not, blatantly contradicts that motto. No criminal acts by anyone should be immune from prosecution.

The actual motto on the building’s façade, “Equal Justice Under Law,” is another gross inaccuracy, given recent partisan rulings by our highest court. Have they even read the Declaration of Independence’s list of King George III’s transgressions that impelled the colonists to their decision to separate from England? The Constitution was designed to ensure that those kinds of offenses would never be repeated by strictly limiting the powers of the chief executive. Will they decide to rewrite it?

The cartoon vividly reminded me of George Orwell’s “Animal Farm” and the Ten Commandments of Animalism that were eventually reduced to just one: “All animals are equal,” which was ultimately amended with the addition “but some animals are more equal than others.”

Are you as equal as the ex-president?

JIM LOBDELL

Santa Rosa

Hiding extra fees

EDITOR: We were excited to see the places Avelo Airlines is going to fly (“New Avelo flights debut,” May 2). We could finally go to Glacier National Park nonstop. I downloaded the Avelo app. My wife and I put in all our necessary information. Ready to book. Prices looked great. Then the charge for a seat. Then the charge for a bag. What do you know? After all the add-on charges, it’s a regular fare. Not so inexpensive. Fine. Just be upfront with the costs. Save me time.

If only airlines would just show prices up front. I could have saved a lot of time. Come on, Avelo. Is there a toilet use charge as well? You are establishing a no-trust relationship on Day One.

DAVID COHEN

Windsor

Protest rights at stake

EDITOR: Let’s hope that these college protesters remember to vote in the presidential election Nov. 5 — and not for Donald Trump. They are protesting now, disrupting their lives and others’ lives in a free country, but if they don’t follow through and vote for democracy in November there will be no more protests. Trump wants a dictatorship. He will follow in the path of Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. Put your protest to work for a free United States in the next presidential election, or shut up.

LINDA ELLIOTT

Cloverdale

