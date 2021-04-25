Arellano: What will make people care about police shootings of Latinos?

Andres Guardado, shot five times in the back last June in Gardena by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies. Sean Monterrosa, shot in the back of his head two weeks before Guardado by police in Vallejo, while he knelt with his hands up. Manuel Diaz, shot down by an Anaheim officer in 2012 as he ran away.

Will the police killings of Latinos ever end? Have we learned anything from the past?

Santos Rodriguez, a 12-year-old murdered by a Dallas police officer who subjected the handcuffed boy to a game of Russian roulette in 1973. Ruben Salazar, my predecessor as a Los Angeles Times columnist and a former Press Democrat reporter, struck down by a deputy-fired tear gas canister in 1970 as he drank a beer in an East LA bar. Edward Melendes, beaten to death in his jail cell by St. Louis police in 1943.

A Washington Post investigation found that between 2015 and 2020, Latinos died at a rate of 23 per million residents after encounters with police, second only to Black people, at 31 per million residents, in a contest no group wants to win.

The Los Angeles Times found that 67% of people fatally shot by Los Angeles police officers since 2018 were Latino, even though they make up about 49% of the city's population. A 2018 report by Washington University in St. Louis found that Latino men were more at risk than any other demographic of being killed by police in gentrifying neighborhoods or neighborhoods with little diversity.

Cops have abused Latinos en masse too. The Chicano Moratorium, the rally at which Salazar was killed and police officers and sheriff's deputies assaulted peaceful protesters. The 1969 West High Walkout, where Denver police beat up Chicano high school students marching against police brutality. The 1918 Porvenir massacre, where Texas Rangers rounded up 15 Mexican men and boys and executed them.

The latest victim: Adam Toledo, a 13-year-old killed by Chicago police after an early morning foot chase. A video shows the boy dropping a gun and raising his hands a split second before an officer fatally shoots him.

Demonstrators march near Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s day after the release of body camera footage that shows a police officer shooting and killing Adam Toledo. (TYLER LaRIVIER / ChicagoSun-Times)

American law enforcement has brutalized Latinos from the time the United States conquered the American Southwest 170 years ago.

Sometimes the victims are armed; sometimes they’re not. It doesn’t matter. Sometimes police officers are justified in their actions. But one unnecessary death is too many. These deaths are a pandemic with seemingly no end, even with more scrutiny today than ever before by politicians, the public and the news media alike.

So a question inevitably, understandably arises among Latinos after each tragedy: Why don't police shootings of Latinos get more national attention?

It’s a question that the media and activists bring up because it’s partially true. No Latino victim of police violence has penetrated the national conscience like a Trayvon Martin, an Oscar Grant or Breonna Taylor. Multiple theories get trotted out to explain the supposed oversight.

The media can’t see beyond a Black-white paradigm and obsesses too much about immigration. Latinos don’t have leaders who can rally thousands of people overnight the way Black leaders can. Latino activists stand down in the name of Black Lives Matter out of respect and wait for the day they can tell everyone about their cause, a day that never seems to come.

Each argument has an element of truth. But wondering why police abuse against Latinos doesn’t get more publicity is the wrong question for Latinos to ask.

The query is racist, for one. The implicit thought behind it is that police violence against Black Americans gets more press at the expense of Latino victims — a callous, selfish critique.

Ruben Salazar, a former Press Democrat reporter and Los Angeles Times columnist, was killed by a sheriff’s deputy in 1970. His name is inscribed in the sidewalk outside the El Adobe Cafe in Los Angeles. (BARBARA DAVIDSON / Los Angeles Times)

Besides, the issue does receive attention. All of the incidents I mentioned, with the exception of the Porvenir massacre, were covered locally and nationally when they happened. Time Magazine, for instance, labeled the Melendes matter an “outrage” and a “whitewash” at a time when its power was unparalleled in American media and Mexicans barely warranted any stories in its pages.

There are protests — but never very big, and rarely on a nationwide level.

And that’s why the actual answer to this question of apathy is a painful, self-reflective one: Police shootings of Latinos aren’t more widely known because the problem is us.