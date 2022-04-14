Argus-Courier Editorial: Pride flags are about solidarity, not grooming

This editorial is from the Petaluma Argus-Courier:

When fourth grade students at Miwok Elementary School in Petaluma attend to their morning and afternoon flag-raising duties, they probably have a few things in mind.

They’ve recently learned about the importance of our national and state flags, and been schooled on flag etiquette, so we’re betting they’re thinking, “Don’t let it touch the ground!”

The assignment was once given to sixth graders, so this younger group is probably also thinking “Wow, way cool that we are the keepers of the flags!”

The classmates recently took over duties after one of the school’s flags — a Pride flag — was stolen, so they might even think, “Not on my watch!”

Unlike the odd-duck adults who can’t keep their minds out of the gutter, these elementary school kids are almost certainly not thinking about sex.

It’s bizarre that we have to say this in the year 2022. However, based on the glut of irrational feedback in the wake of the Argus-Courier’s story about a school district’s solidarity in response to a stolen Pride flag, we will: Whether in the sky or atop a flagpole, no rainbow is sexualizing young children.

Here’s what Miwok Principal Mary Reynolds said about the meaning of the flag, and the importance of all five Old Adobe Union School District elementary schools coming together to raise those flags high after Miwok’s was stolen:

“It actively demonstrates to our community that our district is a caring place that includes everyone, where everyone is welcome,” Reynolds said. “When unfortunate incidents happen during stressful times of ongoing pandemic, we can be stronger and overcome adversity together, as a district — and support each other.”

We suspect the people who have shouted their misguided notions so loudly in our email inboxes and social media channels know those flags stand for inclusion and belonging.

So why do they — and many others across the country — seem so laser-focused on raising long-disproven and hurtful stereotypes of the past?

Maybe because their real feelings are just too out-of-step with mainstream society.

Last summer, a nationwide Gallup poll found record support for the LGBTQ community, including 70% support for same-sex marriage. More than half of Republicans polled supported it as well, and 60% of older adults.

Support for transgender rights remains a work in progress, but polling shows more people than ever know at least one transgender person — an important marker for eventual progress.

For any kid experiencing the pain of bigotry, please know the majority of the world stands with you.

That’s good news for most. Not so much for some who feel their hold on societal moors slipping away. Unfortunately, rather than commit to an unpopular position, which would be honorable, if wrongheaded, these people have decided the best course of action is to paint an entire subset of Americans — and anyone who supports them — with scurrilous accusations about child predation and “grooming.”

We’re glad that most Petalumans — and most in Sonoma County — see these naked attempts at fearmongering for what they are: cover for archaic views that no longer have a place in modern society.

Old Adobe Union School District’s bold support for all students is hard to oppose on its face. That support, studies show, is key to reducing suicide among LGBTQ youth.

Without the twisted machinations they use to obfuscate the issue, those who oppose that support might have to admit the truth: They prefer a world where kids are bullied for being different.

