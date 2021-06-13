As California reopens, tourism can lead the way

On Tuesday, California’s tourism economy will emerge from a setback 11 times worse than the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Make no mistake, the Golden State’s tourism industry is roaring back, poised to reclaim tourism market share lost to other states and reestablish itself as a reliable economic driver and job producer.

All Californians have a stake in its rapid recovery, and all Californians can help accelerate it.

California’s travel and hospitality industry must rebound quickly to restore hundreds of thousands of jobs and lead the restoration of the Golden State economy.

Sharon Quirk-Silva

That’s why I was a principal co-author of state Sen. Mike McGuire’s effort to provide stimulus funds to Visit California’s tourism marketing program. Supplementing the millions the tourism industry spends on marketing California worked after 9/11, particularly as other states spend to steal our market share.

Visit California’s latest forecast, compiled in partnership with Tourism Economics, shows a pandemic recovery that could take as long as four more years.

Californians can support a speedier economic recovery timeline with a modern-day act of patriotism. They can take their vacations in their home state this summer and fall to support fellow Californians and the small businesses that employ them.

I know they can do it because they’ve done it before. Californians have stepped up throughout this pandemic — sacrificing for public health amid economic hardship for many. The result? For more than a month, California has had the lowest COVID-19 case rate in the nation. It is in the top 15 best-performing states over the entire pandemic.

When it became clear last fall that California’s tourism industry was losing ground to other states, I convened the Assembly Committee on Arts, Entertainment, Sports, Tourism and Internet Media to get the facts. Visitor spending and taxes generated were down by half after a record 2019 brought $145 billion in visitor spending. That’s about three times the size of the state’s agriculture economy and more than Apple’s global annual iPhone sales.

Theme parks and meeting venues were stranded without state health guidance to even plan for reopening. The area around the 65th Assembly District I represent in Orange County — home to iconic theme parks and a vibrant convention and meeting business — was shattered. Hotel tax collections in Anaheim were down nearly 90% from the last full pre-pandemic year.

More than 100,000 Orange County residents, including 15,000 of my constituents, lost their jobs in leisure and hospitality in 2020. The travel and hospitality workforce was by far the hardest hit employment sector across the state: 600,000 lost their jobs a month after lockdown.

As California has begun to rebound, jobs are returning. The leisure and hospitality sector is leading the way, but hundreds of thousands still remain unable to get back on the job for a variety of reasons.

The Legislature has met the challenge — urging theme park reopening and business meeting guidance, and now partnering with Gov. Gavin Newsom to provide marketing stimulus dollars.

Our constituents can help, too. Plan a road trip in state. Visit our urban centers to take in their fantastic arts scene and nightlife. Rediscover all the best destinations and experiences we as Californians love about our state. Maybe even go to Disneyland.

It’s the most important thing we can do to celebrate the reopening of California and jump-start its economy.

Sharon Quirk-Silva, D-Fullerton, chairs the Assembly Committee on Arts, Entertainment, Sports, Tourism and Internet Media.

