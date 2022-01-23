Bacon: Biden’s approach was flawed from the start

Joe Biden’s approach to the presidency is outdated and ineffective. The sooner he acknowledges that, the sooner he can change course.

The endless presidential debates and forums of 2019 revealed two problems with the Democratic field. Two leading candidates, Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, promised big, far-reaching agendas. That approach held two obvious dangers: Their plans might turn off too many voters to win the general election; or else, once in office, they might not be able to get them adopted.

Biden, meanwhile, campaigned on a more modest agenda and argued that his Washington experience and long relationships in Congress ensured that he could execute his goals. His approach wasn’t as dangerous for the general election, but it also presented two obvious problems: Biden’s modest plans might reflect an insufficient appreciation for the depths of the country’s problems; and he might be overconfident in his ability to work with lawmakers, particularly Republicans.

In July 2019, Crooked Media’s Brian Beutler, criticizing Biden in particular, warned of “any winning Democratic candidate who clings, sincerely or otherwise, to the view that a golden era of compromise will dawn once Trump is gone.”

“These candidates will lock themselves into a mode of governing that can not work anymore,” he continued. “Their supporters and intra-party critics will be demoralized, their presidencies will stagnate, and they will waste precious time grasping for a better approach.”

Nailed it. Along with ending gridlock, Biden and his team emphasized three other goals in his campaign and early in this presidency: unifying the country, or at least reducing partisan tensions; running the government competently, particularly in dealing with COVID-19; and getting the economy working for average Americans.

Those are laudable goals. But a president doesn’t have full control over any of them — and for some of them, others have a lot of power to sabotage him.

In terms of reducing gridlock, Biden was betting on getting the support of moderate Republicans such as Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and assuming the backing of conservative Democrats such as Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. There were a lot of reasons to think that support would never come, and Biden’s misplaced optimism about Manchin and Sinema in particular has allowed them to severely hobble his presidency.

On the economy, for much of the past year, Biden took credit for a jobs boom that was likely to happen no matter who was president as the nation recovered from the most economically devastating stages of the pandemic. But since the president had cast himself as the hero of the jobs-growth story, he became the villain when inflation spiked.

On fostering unity, Biden’s behavior during 2021 suggests he actually believed some version of the critique that came from centrist and right-wing circles during Barack Obama’s presidency — that Obama’s problem was that he didn’t court Republicans hard enough. But the conservative movement in America isn’t specifically opposed to Black leaders who don’t conduct enough bipartisan meetings. It is opposed to the Democratic Party writ large, and particularly to policies that would redistribute wealth away from the rich and shift more power to people who aren’t white, male or Christian.

The intense GOP opposition to Biden was predictable and predicted. Biden is pushing the progressive policies of a multicultural coalition, just as Obama did, and conservatives are just as determined to tear down his presidency.

That right-wing opposition, in turn, made it much harder for Biden to demonstrate competence. While the president was running a massive campaign to get Americans vaccinated, GOP officials and conservative media effectively ran an anti-vaccine countercampaign, promoting doubts or playing down the importance of inoculations. Mask-wearing, vaccines and every other part of Bidens COVID strategies have been broadly undermined by Republicans, including GOP-appointed judges.

But it must be said that the competence problem is not just about Republicans. On the coronavirus, Team Biden has made blunder after blunder on its own. And it’s not just that they couldn’t provide clear guidance on isolating or mask-wearing or make sure Americans could easily get coronavirus tests. It’s also the condescending dismissal of criticism of their performance.

The administration has bungled plenty of other issues, too: Suggesting inflation was temporary. Failing to effectively run a program to prevent evictions. Making confident statements that Afghanistan’s government would not collapse immediately as U.S. forces were leaving. Announcing a huge domestic policy plan (what became the Build Back Better Act) that would require Manchin and Sinema’s votes, and then promising they would get the West Virginia senator behind it.