Balz: Seeking a historic deal, Biden takes political risk

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

It isn’t what President Joe Biden proposed, and it’s far short of what many in his party were demanding. But the framework agreement the president unveiled Thursday nonetheless represents an ambitious restatement of his party’s values and at the same time a political risk that he and his party will shoulder as they look to next year’s midterm elections.

After months of tortured negotiations over the size and details of the package of social spending and climate initiatives, talks principally with moderate Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, there is plenty of disappointment and distrust among Democrats as they move toward floor votes on this measure and on a bipartisan infrastructure package.

But what remains of the Build Back Better package is hardly insignificant, as the White House has been emphasizing in trying to rally support from the left. Both in size and scope, the plan, if it finally makes it to Biden’s desk, represents one of the most expansive domestic initiatives in modern history, and this from a president who campaigned as more of a moderate than a modern-day Franklin Roosevelt.

The framework package reaffirms the Democrats’ belief in the role of government to assist those in need, whether they are those with the least income or stressed middle-class families. It comes at a time when the coronavirus pandemic and other forces have widened the gap between haves and have-nots, emboldening Biden to go big. But it will also be the Democrats’ challenge to demonstrate that government can deliver what its advocates claim. That will be the framework of the political battle that will unfold if and when the president is able to sign these proposals into law.

Even that remains in question. The president made a quick trip to Capitol Hill to plead with House Democrats to embrace the framework agreement. Before heading off to international meetings in Rome and Glasgow, Scotland, Biden said what Democrats have known all through the tortured negotiations: His presidency and their congressional majorities are at risk if they don’t come together and get this done.

Given where Biden started and especially what people such as Sen. Bernie Sanders had envisioned, it’s understandable that the party’s liberal wing will be focused on what ended up not making it into the framework agreement.

There’s no paid family leave, long a goal of Democrats. There’s no free college tuition, a top priority of the president and first lady Jill Biden. There’s only a one-year extension of the child tax credit. There’s a much smaller expansion of Medicare than Sanders and others had called for. And the size is only about half of what was first offered.

Still, when combined with a roughly $1 trillion investment in hard infrastructure and the $1.9 trillion stimulus package that was approved last spring, the remaining elements of the $1.75 trillion package represent the fulfillment of years of advocacy by Democrats to expand and update the social safety net and deal with the threats from climate change.

The framework calls for universal prekindergarten for children ages 3 and 4, along with more assistance for child care for families. The child tax credit, which is already providing families with monthly checks, would be extended for another year, though that could put the program at risk if Republicans take control of Congress and decide not to fund it further into the future.

There is money for home health care, housing rehabilitation and new construction. There is also money for health care, including assistance to lower-income Americans in the states that have not expanded Medicaid under the terms of the Affordable Care Act to obtain coverage at no cost. Medicare would be expanded to include coverage for hearing loss.

President Joe Biden went to the Capitol on Thursday to announce a “framework” agreement for a $1.85 trillion social safety net and climate change bill. (STEFANI REYNOLDS / New York Times)

One of Biden’s stops on his foreign trip will be the international climate conference in Glasgow. Many Democrats feared that Manchin’s opposition to elements of the original plan would send the president off virtually empty-handed. Instead, the framework includes roughly half a trillion dollars for climate programs, most of it as tax breaks for investment in cleaner energy.

Biden, speaking at the White House before departing for his overseas meetings, emphasized that no one got all they wanted, including him. But he said what has emerged represents “fundamental change” for the country. “I think we have — I know we have — a historic economic framework,” he said. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the framework as unveiled Thursday “transformative.”