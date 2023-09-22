Barabak: In McCarthy’s district, impeachment settles a score

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

VISALIA

Julian Perea doesn’t hate Joe Biden. If anything, he feels bad for him, given his age and what Perea regards as the president’s severe mental and physical impairment.

“The guy is out of it,” Perea said.

Even so, the retired Fresno police officer is glad the House — led by his congressman, Speaker Kevin McCarthy — has taken the first step toward impeaching the president.

“We as conservatives need to fight back,” said Perea, who served more than three decades in the Army and sprinkled his views with several references to war and warfare. “You have to keep the enemy off balance at all times.”

When McCarthy announced the start of a formal inquiry into Biden’s impeachment, the Bakersfield Republican was seeking to bolster his wobbly speakership and avoid a government shutdown by mollifying the restive torch-and-pitchfork wing of the House GOP.

It hasn’t worked, as McCarthy continues to teeter and Republicans lurch toward a lights-out deadline at the end of September.

But the move plainly suits many voters McCarthy represents in California’s oil-and-agricultural heartland — a broad swath of the state’s midsection and the ruddiest of red turf — which backed President Donald Trump’s reelection by a landslide. McCarthy was sent to Washington with 67% support.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said Claudia Warkentin of Biden’s impeachment.

The 43-year-old political independent lives in Clovis, a Fresno suburb, and works in the waste-management industry. She voted for Trump in 2020 and may back him again in 2024.

Biden has “made a mockery of our country,” Warkentin said, pointing to the frailties she sees in the 80-year-old president. Impeachment “should have happened a long time ago.”

That rough consensus isn’t terribly surprising. After all, McCarthy represents a region speckled with road signs condemning “woke politics,” Gov. Gavin Newsom (“Stop wasting our dam water!”) and McCarthy’s predecessor as speaker, Democrat Nancy Pelosi.

What’s striking is how little Biden’s alleged, unproven corruption has to do with pro-impeachment sentiments.

His son Hunter, the subject of a special counsel investigation, may have shamelessly grubbed for money by trading on the family name. Many consider him ripe for criminal prosecution. But the case that critics make against the president goes well beyond that — and has little to do with the inquiry underway in Congress.

It’s driven in good part by anger and fear: about inflation, soaring gas prices, green energy, crime, homelessness, policy toward Israel, all of it undergirding a sense the country is headed irretrievably in the wrong direction.

“The battle is larger than just Biden,” said Perea, the retired police officer. Impeaching the president is “fighting for our way of life.”

For many, Biden himself seems almost beside the point.

The president was widely viewed as not just inept but inert: a figurehead, a puppet being manipulated by others: Former President Obama. Or Vice President Kamala Harris. Or subversive bureaucrats inside the Washington Beltway.

“He’s just a mouthpiece,” Republican Lori Helmuth, 61, said as she left the day spa where she works in Hanford. “And not a very good one.”

Of course, not everyone sees merit in the House investigation, or McCarthy’s surrender to far-right extremists.

As Helmuth walked to her car, Jeremy Rhoten came from the other direction, passing in front of the Kings County courthouse, a neoclassical landmark that now houses a variety of small businesses. He was going for a haircut.

“You can say inflation is bad, the price of gas is too high, we’re not happy with things,” said Rhoten, 48, a web designer. “But nothing is happening where obvious lawbreaking is going on.”

(Republicans have spent years trying to establish a link between Biden and his son’s overseas business dealings, but have yet to turn up evidence of criminality.)

“I don’t love Biden,” said Rhoten, an unaffiliated voter who supported the Democrat in 2020 and will do so again in 2024 if the choice comes down to the president or Trump.

Still, Rhoten said, “I wish we’d stop wasting our time on government procedures that just are not going to get anything done. It’s a waste of time. It’s a red herring to distract from whatever crap is really going on.”

Lynne Gate agreed.

“It’s all political. It has nothing to do based on reality,” said the 69-year-old Visalia Democrat, a retired flight attendant.

She sees the probe of Biden and the threat of impeachment as payback for the investigations Trump faced as president and the two times he was impeached.