Barack: A recall lesson for Newsom’s detractors: You better not miss

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

In 1983, Dianne Feinstein was San Francisco’s accidental mayor. She’d twice failed to win the office and was serving only because her predecessor was assassinated and, as head of the Board of Supervisors, Feinstein was first in line to replace him.

A year later, she was a national political celebrity.

A list of America’s 10 “most influential women” placed her alongside first lady Nancy Reagan, Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor and civil rights leader Coretta Scott King. Her glow nearly landed Feinstein on the presidential ticket before Democrat Walter Mondale chose Geraldine Ferraro instead.

What raised her stature was an attempted recall, which failed in spectacular fashion and “totally transformed her career,” in the words of Clint Reilly, the Democratic strategist who helped engineer Feinstein’s landslide victory nearly four decades ago. With so much national focus on the out-of-ordinary election, “All of a sudden, Dianne was vice presidential material.”

There are vast differences between then and now, between the attempt to oust San Francisco’s mayor — who has gone on to a 28-year career in the U.S. Senate — and the drive to remove California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

For one thing, if Newsom manages to beat back the recall, it won’t be with the support of 80% of Californians. (Feinstein’s attempted removal was rejected by 82% of San Francisco voters, to be precise.)

She didn’t fight for her job amid an epochal event like the COVID-19 pandemic, or do something stupid like dining maskless with a lobbyist at a swanky Napa Valley restaurant while urging others to stay home.

There was no Caitlyn Jenner bidding to replace Feinstein, or any big-name opponent for that matter.

But there are enough similarities to inform the strategy of Newsom as the governor seeks to survive a threatened recall and to give a warning to Republicans hoping to short-circuit the Democrat’s career by forcing an early referendum on his uncompleted term.

“A recall campaign which was overwhelmingly defeated might well provide the show of strength which guarantees the Mayor an easy re-election campaign six months later,” Reilly wrote Feinstein in a January 1983 strategy memo.

The same could happen if Newsom beats the recall, even by a lesser margin. If Republicans, grasping for political relevancy in California, can’t knock him off in September, why suppose they will be any more successful next year?

Should Newsom prevail — which Reilly expects — “Gavin’s going to be reelected on the night of the recall,” he predicted.

The effort to oust Feinstein was the kind of weird spectacle that helped give San Francisco its quirky reputation as the odd-sock drawer of America.

The driving force was a group calling itself the White Panthers, a Haight-Ashbury commune organized around “the right to bear arms, smoke dope and listen to loud rock and roll,” as Jerry Roberts described the insurgents in his definitive Feinstein biography, “Never Let Them See You Cry.” (When the recall qualified, the mayor wept in the privacy of her City Hall office.)

“We are people who support the Constitution” and, in particular, the Second Amendment, the group’s leader, Thomas Stevens, said at the time. “Also, we’re communists. We’re on the Marxist, Leninist, Maoist, Castroist side of most questions.”

Which was pretty out there, even by San Francisco standards.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who defeated a 1983 recall driven by a handgun ban in San Fransicsco, appears with Gov. Gray Davis in 2003, when he faced a recall election. (MONICA ALMEIDA / New York Times)

The animating issue was a ban on handguns that Feinstein pushed through a divided Board of Supervisors and signed into law. It was a powerfully resonant piece of legislation, coming four years after Mayor George Moscone was shot and killed in his City Hall office with a handgun also used to assassinate gay Supervisor Harvey Milk.

A state appeals court struck down the measure, but the White Panthers accused Feinstein of a “tyrannical attack” on their constitutional rights and sought to recall her anyway. They received strong support from LGBTQ activists infuriated by the mayor’s veto of legislation that would have given same-sex couples the equivalent of a marriage license and extended city-employee benefits to same-sex partners.

Despite those critics, Feinstein was viewed favorably by the broader electorate, much as Newsom is today. The recall effort, and especially the White Panthers, weren’t nearly as well regarded.

So the mayor’s campaign set out to maximize turnout, to make sure a small but energized minority didn’t prevail in an election most voters ignored. The idea was not just to beat the recall; the aim was to crush it through an on-the-ground effort unlike any the city had seen.