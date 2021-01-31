Bell: In war on COVID-19, a new enemy emerges: post-traumatic stress

So what do traumatized combat veterans and healthcare workers on the COVID-19 front lines have in common?

A lot, it would appear: exhaustion, fear, sleeplessness, worry about the impact of their jobs on their families and the mental anguish of coping with the constant death and grief around them.

For more than five years, San Diego retired educator Cindy Goodman volunteered at a Naval Hospital-sponsored residential treatment program for combat vets returning home with post-traumatic stress issues. She taught weekly classes on meditation along with stress-mitigating techniques.

It was "perhaps my most meaningful volunteer experience ever," she says.

As that program wound down, she wondered about adapting those same techniques to different trauma-affected groups.

Then, as the novel coronavirus pandemic spread and extracted an emotional, mental and physical toll on an army of healthcare workers, she had her answer. Here was another group experiencing anxiety and stress — in this case, as a result of nonstop treatment of patients suffering from COVID-19.

One caregiver complained of exhaustion, sleeplessness, the inability to leave her hospital job behind at day's end and the fear that she was negatively impacting the lives of her family members.

Another suffered one restless night after another second-guessing what more could possibly have been done to save the lives of patients who died.

Still another was frustrated at her inability to fully recover mentally and emotionally from the stress of the overtime work.

Another common complaint voiced by healthcare workers is the guilt of being stretched so thin they are unable to give patients the emotional support needed to substitute for what would normally come from family members, all of whom aren't allowed to visit.

"Several months ago, I observed UC San Diego Vice Chancellor Doug Ziedonis doing a meditation lecture with music for a group of campus administrators, and a lightbulb went off," says Goodman.

She made some calls and soon received a query from UCSD School of Medicine's Center for Mindfulness. Could she teach a course online that focuses on improving sleep through meditation and mindfulness, which promotes total self-awareness?

"I just adapted what had been done earlier (with military veterans) to the needs of another group also experiencing trauma as a result of caring for patients with COVID," Goodman says.

She set two goals: finding a technique that worked for each class participant and helping everyone "dial it down" to enable a better night's sleep.

"The intent is not to forget what one has seen or experienced but to manage the emotions that can become traumatizing," Goodman explains.

Her session is one of several being offered virtually during the pandemic for free, along with resources, recordings and online support, by UCSD's Center for Mindfulness and the university's Sanford Institute for Empathy and Compassion.

Other sessions and resources include "Taking a Breath to Reduce Anxiety," "Care for the Caregiver," "Giving & Receiving Compassion," tips for healthcare workers in managing fatigue and even guidelines for talking to kids about COVID-19.

Publication on hold: Donald Harrison, the local editor and co-publisher with his wife, Nancy, of San Diego Jewish World, has been recuperating in the hospital — but not from COVID-19. Doctors detected a small brain tumor, a meningioma, that needed to be removed.

Harrison, who founded his online publication in 2007 and posts daily editions that average 10,000 visitors, is so addicted to work he took his laptop with him to Kaiser Hospital. He expected to miss a couple of deadlines due to his surgery on Jan. 15.

His operation was successful, and he was chatting with friends soon afterward. But, alas, he suffered from what presumably are temporary post-operative conditions, including paralysis in his left foot, which prevents him from walking, and tremors in his hands that preclude keyboarding.

"Even though we have 60 regular volunteer writers all over the world — Israel, Taiwan, England — there's only one person who actually puts out the paper, and right now I'm not capable of doing it," laments the editor, who hates missing even one deadline.

But, stressing the bright side, he notes that his hospital room was equipped with a 60-inch TV screen, remote control-operated curtains and lights, and caregivers who were attentive and friendly.

"Life at 'Kaiser Taj Mahal' is good," pronounced Harrison before moving to a rehab facility to continue his recovery, projected to take three weeks.

"I'm afraid we'll have to delay the resumption of San Diego Jewish World's coverage as there is, thus far, no one to step in to edit the publication," he posted on his Facebook page through his daughter, Sandi. Then he added: "But, as Arnold Schwarzenegger said, 'I'll be back.'"

Diane Bell is a columnist for the San Diego Union-Tribune.