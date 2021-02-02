Bell: Post-traumatic stress, a new enemy in the coronavirus war

So what do traumatized combat veterans and health care workers on the COVID-19 front lines have in common?

A lot, it would appear: exhaustion, fear, sleeplessness, worry about the impact of their jobs on their families and the mental anguish of coping with the constant death and grief around them.

For more than five years, Cindy Goodman, a retired San Diego educator, volunteered at a naval hospital-sponsored residential treatment program for combat vets returning home with post-traumatic stress issues. She taught weekly classes on meditation along with stress-mitigating techniques.

It was "perhaps my most meaningful volunteer experience ever," she says.

As that program wound down, she wondered about adapting those same techniques to different trauma-affected groups.

Then, as the novel coronavirus pandemic spread and extracted an emotional, mental and physical toll on an army of health care workers, she had her answer. Here was another group experiencing anxiety and stress — in this case, as a result of nonstop treatment of patients suffering from COVID-19.

One caregiver complained of exhaustion, sleeplessness, the inability to leave her hospital job behind at day's end and the fear that she was negatively impacting the lives of her family members.

Another suffered one restless night after another second-guessing what more could possibly have been done to save the lives of patients who died.

Still another was frustrated at her inability to fully recover mentally and emotionally from the stress of the overtime work.

Another common complaint voiced by health care workers is the guilt of being stretched so thin they are unable to give patients the emotional support needed to substitute for what would normally come from family members, all of whom aren't allowed to visit.

"Several months ago, I observed UC San Diego Vice Chancellor Doug Ziedonis doing a meditation lecture with music for a group of campus administrators, and a lightbulb went off," says Goodman.

She made some calls and soon received a query from UCSD School of Medicine's Center for Mindfulness. Could she teach a course online that focuses on improving sleep through meditation and mindfulness, which promotes total self-awareness?

"I just adapted what had been done earlier (with military veterans) to the needs of another group also experiencing trauma as a result of caring for patients with COVID," Goodman says.

She set two goals: finding a technique that worked for each class participant and helping everyone "dial it down" to enable a better night's sleep.

"The intent is not to forget what one has seen or experienced but to manage the emotions that can become traumatizing," Goodman explains.

Her session is one of several being offered virtually during the pandemic for free, along with resources, recordings and online support, by UCSD's Center for Mindfulness and the university's Sanford Institute for Empathy and Compassion.

Other sessions and resources include "Taking a Breath to Reduce Anxiety," "Care for the Caregiver," "Giving & Receiving Compassion," tips for health care workers in managing fatigue and even guidelines for talking to kids about COVID-19.

Diane Bell is a columnist for the San Diego Union-Tribune.

