Berglund: Fading glory

Despite calls for boycotts over China’s abysmal human rights record and concerns about the coronavirus, the Beijing Winter Games will open Thursday. A decade ago, when bidding opened for the 2022 Winter Olympics, the suggestion of holding them in the Chinese capital seemed ludicrous. How could a city of 20 million people with no snow, no mountains and plenty of pollution host the Winter Games? But as cities in Europe and North America dropped from the running, the International Olympic Committee was left with just two options: Beijing or Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The Chinese bid committee claimed that Beijing would be the “reliable and risk-free choice.” In light of the recent tumult in Kazakhstan, that claim has proved true. But with the omicron variant just reaching China, and with the United States and other countries staging a diplomatic boycott in protest of Chinese repression, the Beijing Winter Games are not without risk for the IOC.

How did the IOC get left with two far-from-perfect choices? The answer stems from a set of problems that has plagued the Winter Olympics for more than a half-century. In fact, the first warnings of these problems came from the most unlikely of critics: former IOC President Avery Brundage, who even encouraged fellow IOC members to consider ditching the Winter Games altogether. Now, these issues have snowballed to the point that they threaten the viability of the Winter Games.

The only American ever to serve as IOC president, Brundage held the post from 1952 to 1972. A racist, antisemite and all-around crank, he was the villain in many Olympics dramas of the 20th century. History has passed stern judgment on many of his decisions and statements. Yet the complaints Brundage directed at the Winter Olympics in the 1960s seem prescient in 2022.

Unlike the Summer Olympics, Brundage knew the winter event had limited appeal. He envisioned the Olympics as a global movement, yet half of the member nations had “no interest whatsoever” in the Winter Games. “The great majority of the peoples of the world have neither the desire nor the opportunity to participate in winter sport,” he wrote in a 1968 memo. While the Winter Olympics spurred participation in winter sports, Brundage recognized that only a small group of countries monopolized the top levels of competition.

Because winter sports were restricted to a small part of the world, there were also limited options for where the Games could be held. “Are we not trying to do the impossible,” Brundage wrote to IOC members in 1969, “since there are few places in the world where there are mountains and snow with the facilities to take care of the huge crowds of competitors, officials, and spectators that accompany the Winter Games today.”

At the time Brundage raised the question, 1,100 athletes had just participated in the 1968 Grenoble Olympics. Grenoble was the largest city to ever host the Winter Games. Even so, logistics required the scattering of events in surrounding areas. Brundage hated the arrangement. “The events at Grenoble were really not an Olympic Winter Games at all,” he complained; “they were half a dozen world championships taking place at locations as much as 50 kilometers apart.”

Beyond these logistical issues, Brundage’s main objection to the Winter Olympics was that they had been stained by money. Peggy Fleming and Jean-Claude Killy became stars after their performances at the 1968 Games. Brundage fumed over Fleming’s half-million-dollar offer to join an ice show, while Killy’s offense — and that of all skiers, in his opinion — was to wear branded equipment on the slopes. The IOC president refused to even attend the Alpine races because of the sponsorships.

Brundage also decried what he saw as “rank commercialization” in Grenoble. French law at the time did not protect Olympic imagery, so companies displayed the five rings on all manner of products. “We had Olympic butter, Olympic sugar, Olympic petrol, etc., etc.," Brundage ranted. “It seemed a huge business enterprise instead of an amateur sports event.”

In response to Brundage’s complaints, the IOC launched an inquiry into the Winter Games. One of the committee’s suggestions was put into effect in the 1990s: giving the Winter Games more attention by scheduling them on a different four-year cycle than the Summer Olympics. But other suggestions aimed at reining in the scope of the Games never took hold, such as returning hockey and figure skating to outdoor rinks, as had been the case in the 1920s and ’30s.