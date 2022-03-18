Bernstein: Iowa caucuses are likely to survive Democrats’ ire

The Iowa caucuses are back in the news, with the Democratic National Committee considering changes to the rules governing its calendar for presidential nominations.

It’s not too likely that Iowa will lose its spot at the front of the schedule for 2024. But it’s not a possibility that’s going to go away, either. Iowa has three things going against it:

— Iowa holds caucuses rather than primaries, and caucuses have lost support among Democrats. Only three states (and some territories) held caucuses in 2020 to allocate their delegates to the national convention. And Iowa is stuck; New Hampshire insists on being the first presidential primary, and if Iowa switched to a primary, New Hampshire would fight back by attempting to leapfrog ahead of it.

— Iowa (like New Hampshire) is a terrible match for the ethnic makeup of the national Democratic Party.

— Iowa’s caucuses have had persistent problems with producing accurate, timely results, culminating in a 2020 fiasco in which no results at all were reported on caucus night.

It doesn’t help that Iowa has moved from being a swing state to an increasingly solid Republican one, thereby neutralizing one positive argument the state used to be able to make.

Still, my guess is that the first two arguments wouldn’t be enough to spur the DNC into action. National parties do not have direct control over their own nomination calendars; state governments set the dates in primary states.

The best the national party can do is establish incentives for the states to follow their rules, and hope that the states will agree. That’s a lot easier to do if national Democrats and Republicans work together, but of course they don’t always do so, and even when they do the state parties (and the legislatures and governors, in primary states) may not go along. So national parties wanting to change their calendars need to be prepared for difficult, resource-draining fights. Especially if one party is acting alone. And Republicans don’t seem upset about Iowa.

There are solid cases to be made in favor of caucuses, and for Iowa’s place at the head of the presidential-selection line. Start with caucuses, which Democrats have turned against because far fewer people show up for meetings on weeknights (and Iowa caucuses are meetings that can take a couple of hours) than will cast votes in primaries.

But nominations are party decisions. State delegate-selection events aren’t general elections, and the democratic case for making participation as easy as possible is far weaker. It’s reasonable for parties to ask more of those who want to participate than for voting in primary elections. Parties can choose to value high participation in their nomination processes for any number of reasons. And Democrats have good reason to value equal access to participation, even at the nomination stage. But still, turning against caucuses is more of a change of style than a triumph of democracy.

As for demographic diversity? Iowa and New Hampshire don’t select the nominee, as was clear from President Joe Biden’s poor showing in both states in 2020. At best, they winnow the candidate field, and give some candidates a boost. Even those tasks, however, are shared with the national party. The campaigns that candidates put together before Iowa and New Hampshire depend on national support, and then the effects of those events depend on how they are interpreted by national party actors. Black voters (for example) don’t play a decisive role in the outcome of the Iowa caucuses or the New Hampshire primary, but any candidate without support from Black party actors will have trouble gaining traction in those states and will find it difficult to take advantage of doing well there.

Some of this is an empirical question of just how much clout Iowa and New Hampshire have, although there’s also a symbolic question of whether Democrats want to lead with those states regardless of how it actually affects the nomination choice. There’s nothing wrong with Democrats wanting to dump Iowa’s first-in-the-nation slot, but the case for it isn’t as strong as some observers may think.

Still, symbolism is important, especially given the Democratic Party’s (and the nation’s) history. I suspect none of this would be all that big a deal if the Iowa caucuses had a history of being run smoothly. Since that’s not the case, the only thing Iowa really has in its favor is a massive hunk of status-quo bias. And that will probably be enough for 2024.

Jonathan Bernstein is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion.

