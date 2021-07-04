Bezos: A final word before Bezos blasts off

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

In over a decade in which I’ve covered Amazon, one conversation stands out as neatly summarizing the ethos of the e-commerce giant under Jeff Bezos, who will step aside as CEO on Monday. An Amazon executive was confronting his new role as a buyer of large appliances, like dishwashers, after several years as a book buyer. “We had beaten publishers into submission,” the executive said, noting giddily that when “Amazon asked for a nickel, publishers know to give a dime.”

“We aren’t there yet with the Whirlpools and the Samsungs,” he added. “We’ll get them under our thumb.”

Bezos, 57, has a complicated legacy of towering ambition, extraordinary success, unimaginable personal wealth and a scorched-earth business approach that is the envy of nearly every tech entrepreneur and a lightning rod for criticism. He is retreating from the top role just as Amazon faces the most serious regulatory threats to its business in its 27-year history.

Under Bezos, who will remain as executive chairman, Amazon’s singular focus on speedy delivery forever altered the retail landscape and consumer expectations along with it, and left in its wake a mountain of businesses that failed to keep pace. The company didn’t invent many of the things it’s known for — overnight delivery, mobile shopping, cloud computing and e-readers — but it did make them widely available and even expected.

Once-scrappy Amazon (Barron’s famously derided it as Amazon.bomb in 1999) has grown to be among the world’s largest companies by market value and made Bezos the world’s richest man, depending on the day. With his early bet on the web’s growth, Bezos helped define e-commerce as we know it and made ordering from Amazon the default for millions locked in through the Prime subscription service. But his true masterstroke may be Amazon Web Services, the computing and cloud storage service that millions of companies turn to and which has generated the bulk of Amazon’s profits.

Those who’ve met Bezos will instantly recall his room-filling guffaw, which belies his relentless and, often, ruthless pursuit of success.

Bezos founded Amazon in 1994, the internet’s infancy, with the simple mission of stocking every book it could for delivery by mail. That mission quickly expanded to encompass carrying nearly every item imaginable in massive suburban warehouses and a dizzying array of side ventures from cloud computing and home security to movie streaming, shipping logistics and pharmaceutical services. With the cutthroat efficiency its appliance buyer outlined, Amazon has helped drive into the ground a long list of household name retailers and dictated ever-rising output from its vendors and hourly warehouse workers. Unforgiving and unflinching, Bezos is a source of inspiration to countless CEOs who have described their own vision “to become the Amazon of” banking, video games, ride-hailing, travel, asset management, home building, fashion, even cannabis.

TAYLOR JONES / Hoover Digest

Bezos’ philosophy that he was “willing to be misunderstood for long periods of time” ultimately enriched him and investors but it had a darker side: an ultracompetitive workplace where employees are obsessively measured against one another and encouraged to trample their way to the top.

Amazon has become almost unavoidable on the web. Bezos’ Prime membership is a triumph of consumerism, making shopping on Amazon a daily habit for millions worldwide and an essential service during the pandemic, bringing groceries and other goods to doorsteps of those too skittish to venture out. Prime subscriptions swelled by 50 million last year, to more than 200 million, and alone accounted for around $25 billion in revenue.

Along the way, Amazon has exacted a heavy toll on its blue-collar workers, vendors and taxpayers — who’ve footed the bill via incentives for warehouses, corporate campuses and computing centers. Warehouse workers describe physically demanding and unforgiving jobs that include miles of walking daily and punishing turnover rates, amid increasing automation. And while undergoing a historic hiring spree — it’s now the country’s second-largest private employer — it quashed multiple union drives and pushed its hourly workers to the brink to achieve Bezos’ dream of near-instantaneous delivery.

Bezos’ disdain for taxes was a major reason he established the company in Washington state, which had a smaller population of buyers at the time who’d have to pay sales tax, giving it a price advantage over brick-and-mortar rivals. Armed with color-coded maps, company officials spent years evading state officials lest its customers be forced to pay sales tax.