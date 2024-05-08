Biden shouldn’t debate

EDITOR: In response to your April 27 editorial (“Debates are a ritual worth preserving”), the Chinese general Sun Tzu said to figure out what your enemy wants you to do, then do the opposite. Donald Trump has said he wants Joe Biden to debate him. In my opinion, Biden should not fall into that trap. Trump is crafty and cunning. He will present himself as a candidate with ideas worthy of serious consideration. But he is nothing more than a criminal, a racist, a xenophobe, a would-be dictator and the world’s biggest liar and con artist. Why debate this man? A debate just gives him more free airtime and elevates him to false equivalence as a candidate whose ideas are worth debating. To me, the idea of a debate with Trump is grotesque. We don’t debate dictators. What more do people need to know? Personally, I already know I can’t stomach Trump. In fact, I don’t allow his voice in my house or car, so I couldn’t listen to any debate. My advice to Biden: Don’t get sucked into it.

JOHN MASON

Santa Rosa

One of the best careers

EDITOR: It was great to read about the Women in Public Safety event (“ ‘Own it and take charge,’ ” April 28). Kudos to Capt. Cori Rickert for making it happen. What an amazing way to expose young women to one of the best careers ever.

I know firefighting isn’t just a job because it was my career. Women bring skills and assets to the profession that only we can. My sisters on the job and I found that, as Deja Jones said, we could leverage our size and abilities to get the job done in ways different than men though just as effectively.

Considering that the first woman in my department was hired in 1978, I would say that women’s participation in firefighting is not “still in the early stages,” as your article said. I suggest instead that women have been struggling to get a foothold into paid firefighting for more than 45 years. While the reasons for this are often department-specific, lack of women’s abilities is not a reason.

I continue to hope women are recruited, supported and retained in greater numbers. Considering the history I know, it’s only a hope, but “own it and take charge” is a great mantra.

MARTHA JOHNSON

Santa Rosa

Net neutrality returns

EDITOR: A few years ago I switched my cell carrier after learning that Verizon was spending my money to defeat net neutrality. And under the Trump administration, the Federal Communications Commission allowed them and other ISPs to force content providers to pay for sufficient bandwidth. Now, Joe Biden-appointed commissioners have restored the principle that all content deserves an equal chance to be seen. One more reason to stick with an administration that puts the public’s interest first.

BRUCE SCHADEL

Santa Rosa

Developers’ promises

EDITOR: Forget the colorful brochures and hype that promises something for everyone and look at Southern California. In the 1940s, the Los Angeles basin was the site of a big city surrounded by a few small cities, rolling hillsides with grazing cattle and sheep, cultivated farmland and miles of orange groves. No one in their wildest dreams could imagine what it is like in the present — a tangle of congested freeways because surface streets cannot handle the traffic, creeks and streams put into cement-lined canals with no sign of wildlife, a constant searching for more water because none is left in the area, trying to find ways to control air, ground and water pollution.

This is the future of California Forever, the new city proposed in Solano County. The developers’ hype there was the same as here — crime-free and walking to work, schools, jobs and communities. The major developers are long gone, leaving an unsolvable mess behind.

JACQUELINE PELTON

Vacaville

Shame on Huffman

EDITOR: It’s dumbfounding to me that Rep. Jared Huffman could vote to approve another $20 billion toward Israel’s genocide in Gaza and in his lengthy excuse for doing so, and in nearly a single breath, write, “I support continued funding for Israel’s security needs,” and yet “innocent civilians in Palestine are out of time.”

Shame on Huffman. He is a smart man. He knows the scale of the human atrocities now being committed in Palestine. He knows American munitions comprise about 70% of the bombs and drones and bullets being wielded in Gaza. He knows children are being blown to pieces in front of their parents or otherwise starving, that Israeli settlements in the West Bank are illegal and that none of this would be happening if the U.S. denied Israel its political and economic support.

We expected more of Huffman, but he has hewed to a dangerously centrist party line. He will never again get my vote.

GREG KING

Arcata

