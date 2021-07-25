Bierman: Kamala Harris’ laughter is a sound check for a divided country

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

“You're writing a story in the Los Angeles Times about the vice president’s laugh? I think that’s laughable.” — Bakari Sellers, Democratic lawyer and CNN commentator

Seriously, to weigh how the first woman and first woman of color to become vice president is perceived, Kamala Harris’ laugh may provide the ultimate gauge.

While many people just hear levity in her laugh, those on the right react with heckles and attacks, a difference that says as much about the divisive, personally vicious state of politics as any debates over policies.

President Donald Trump made fun of “the laugh” at a late October rally in Pennsylvania. “Ha! Ha! Ha!” he bellowed mockingly, and mirthlessly, adding his own snicker as he otherwise savaged Harris for being “more liberal than ‘crazy Bernie.’”

Newt Gingrich, the Republican former House speaker and Fox News commentator, in an interview called Harris’ laughs “distinctively jarring.” And a male host on Newsmax claimed at one point, “Well, the queen bee — cackling Kamala — is losing her support among Democrats.”

Harris’ supporters and some outside observers say the attention to her mirth is not funny. Instead, they say, it reflects the double standard she faces as a pathbreaking politician as well as the pressure to appear at once likable and tough, yet still authentic. Sellers called the critics’ catcalls “obscene and upsetting — because she’s such a great spirit and that’s what she exudes in her laugh.”

“If it weren’t her laugh, it’d be her smile or the way she dressed,” said Arisha Hatch, vice president of Color of Change, a group that advocates for racial justice. “It is just another conversation that demonstrates how difficult it is to be a woman-of-color leader in this country.”

Besides, say those who know her, Harris genuinely likes to laugh.

“She’s just a person who tries to find joy and happiness in everything,” said Nathan Barankin, her chief of staff when Harris was in the Senate and, before that, California’s attorney general.

He recalled her pun sessions with advisers that would put her in stitches. “I’m not saying every time you see or hear the laugh it’s the appropriate moment,” he said. “It’s not like someone just told a joke. But I’m saying that’s where it comes from.”

At times, like when she walks onto a stage after a lengthy introduction, Harris laughs unprompted in the way that politicians often do to try to demonstrate humility — as if to suggest that, while she may be a history-making vice president, she also sees the attention around her as a bit much.

Or she’ll laugh amid an earnest policy discussion, seemingly trying to bring the subject down to earth. At a speech in Michigan this month, Harris talked about people waiting months to get their COVID-19 vaccines. “It’s July!” she said with a guffaw. “It’s time!”

But the laugh that’s proved the most polarizing is one that some observers argue is not a laugh at all. It’s her reaction, often seemingly inappropriate in the moment, when Harris is asked a question she doesn’t like. She laughs, and it’s hard to tell if she is doing so to deflect or to signal she thinks the query is dumb, or both.

As state attorney general in California, for example, she drew media attention for a deflective chuckle in 2014 when she dodged a question about whether she favored pot legalization. She replied only with a laugh and a few words that basically restated the question.

Vice President Kamala Harris laughs while speaking at the White House. Some Republicans have criticized Harris’ penchant for laughter. (DOUG MILLS / New York Times)

She got far more attention recently for laughing defensively and awkwardly when she was pressed repeatedly last month by NBC News anchor Lester Holt on why, as President Joe Biden’s envoy on migration from Central America, she had not yet visited the U.S.-Mexico border.

“And I haven’t been to Europe,” she said, laughing before adding peevishly: “I don’t understand the point that you're making. I’m not discounting the importance of the border.” (She has since visited there.)

That laugh made it onto news sites, social media posts and cable channels across the political spectrum. Conservative media went into overdrive over Harris’ “cackle” or “giggle,” mentioning it at least 151 times on Fox Business Network, Fox News, Newsmax and One America News Network in the six weeks since the Holt interview, according to Media Matters, a left-leaning group that monitors conservative media. Fox twice aired a montage that consisted of Harris laughing.