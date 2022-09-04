Blunt: Would public ownership of PG&E reduce wildfire risk?

This summer is yet another marked by wildfire in California. Blazes have ignited throughout the state, including a deadly one that exploded near the Oregon border in late July. The fall is likely to be worse.

PG&E, serving most of Northern and Central California, has spent the summer preparing for another autumn of extreme fire risk. Nearly the entire state has been consumed by severe drought, and seasonal winds will stress the company’s power lines and increase the risk of trees battering live wires. Since a single spark has the potential to ignite a catastrophic fire, PG&E will almost certainly have to shut off parts of its system when Diablo winds pick up, a last resort measure to reduce risk.

The company first deployed this strategy at scale in 2019 with a series of power outages that wreaked havoc on communities and the economy. The first blackouts began just after midnight on Oct. 9. The lights first went out in the North Bay and the Sierra. The East and South Bay were next, then parts of the Central Valley. By evening, more than 2 million people were in the dark.

Within hours, Northern California had come to a near-standstill. Hospitals in the East Bay rushed to move refrigerated medications to facilities with power. Nursing home residents were left in the dark. Businesses shuttered. As the outages persisted for days, economists estimated the losses were in the billions.

“We simply could not continue running parts of this system given the risk to public safety,” Bill Johnson, the chief executive of PG&E at the time, explained. “We must have zero risk of a spark.” He had feared a replay of the catastrophes of two prior years. In 2017, the company’s power lines ignited more than a dozen fires in Wine Country that killed 22 people. In 2018, a power line broke in the wind, emitting sparks that ignited the Camp Fire, which killed 84 people, destroyed the town of Paradise and consumed more than 150,000 acres.

The world watched in shock as California, the world’s fifth-largest economy, sputtered because a utility company had to turn off part of its system. As pundits made derisive jokes, Gov. Gavin Newsom hastily called a news conference.

“What’s happened is unacceptable, and it has happened because of neglect,” Newsom said. “It’s happened because of decisions that were deferred, delayed, or not made by the largest investor-owned utility in the state of California and one of the largest in the nation. This current operation is unacceptable.”

And the blackouts weren’t over yet. They would continue through the weeks ahead, with millions losing power that month.

PG&E’s blackout strategy was driven by its fear of causing more destruction, as well as its need to get out of bankruptcy court. It could barely handle $30 billion in liability costs that it was already facing. Shutting off the power was an existential decision for both the company and its customers.

It was a dark dilemma. PG&E could no longer provide safe and reliable service when the Diablo winds blew in Northern California. That was supposed to be the central objective for every utility. For PG&E, it had become an either-or proposition.

PG&E adopted a strategy of preemptive power outages after its equipment was blamed for catastrophic wildfires in Northern California. (NOAH BERGER / Associated Press, 2018)

Even before the blackouts, Newsom’s team had contemplated what it would take for the state to take ownership of PG&E. Across the state, residents were hoping for dramatic transformation of the company.

“PG&E as we know it may or may not be able to figure this out, and if they cannot, we are not going to sit around and be passive,” Newsom said. “The state will prepare itself as backup for a scenario where we do that job for them.”

All across Northern California, leaders of cities and towns that had gone for days without power were ruminating on whether their locales could somehow break free of the giant utility.

The most prominent among them was San Francisco, PG&E’s home for more than a century. The city wanted to establish a municipal utility, publicly owned and operated. The idea had been months in the making. Mayor London Breed and her staff had started exploring it as early as January 2019, shortly after the company filed for bankruptcy. Within two months, the city had launched a formal study on whether going the municipal route would benefit residents, and what it might cost to do it.

The study cut to the heart of a larger question about the provision of electricity in the U.S., the majority of which is done through investor-owned utilities. If private capital is eliminated, then what? Public ownership, most often through a city or a town, is one of the only alternatives.