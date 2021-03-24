Bunch: Biden’s ‘mistake’ at southern border isn’t what clueless pundits, GOP think it is

As a political leader whose defining moment has been the mass shooting of 20 kindergartners and first graders in his home state in 2012, and his aggressive push for stricter gun laws ever since, Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy has never been one to mince words about either the welfare of children or human rights hypocrisy, either at home or abroad.

A strong supporter of his fellow Democrat, President Joe Biden, Murphy was candid this weekend in admitting that he was troubled by the scenes he witnessed on a bipartisan congressional tour of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center in the Texas border city of El Paso, where officials are struggling to deal humanely with a record surge of teen and adolescent Central American refugees who, without parents, made the dangerous trek north to the United States.

Murphy said in an NPR interview that while "these are not kids in cages" — pushing back on the (sometimes justified) go-to border critique of the American left — the scene inside the center was nonetheless disturbing and not anything you would "want your child in for more than 10 minutes. ... You're sleeping on thin mattresses on the floor. They are sort of bunched, you know, about 6 inches to a foot from each other. We've got to ultimately do better."

Along with one of the Republicans on his El Paso tour — Sen. Shelly Moore Capito of West Virginia — Murphy also said the Biden administration should work harder to give the media more access to the overcrowded facilities, where young refugees are increasingly detained longer than the 72-hour legal limit, so that the American public can better see and understand the current crisis instead of relying on the secondhand verbal accounts of senators or other visitors.

"I pleaded with him" — Alejandro Mayorkas, Biden's homeland security secretary, who led the tour — "to have as much transparency with us ... but with the press as well," Capito told the Washington Post. Murphy — while raising legitimate concerns about the privacy of detained minors — seemed to agree, explaining that "we want to make sure that the press has access to hold the administration accountable."

The surge of desperate young people from countries such as Guatemala, Honduras or El Salvador fleeing gang or drug-related violence, rape and sexual abuse, and economic crises exacerbated by drought or floods made worse by climate change, has increased in the two months since Biden became 46th president with a promise to undo the human rights abuses of the Donald Trump years and make America more welcoming to the region's refugees. Right now, the number of unaccompanied migrant youths — about 10,000 in the hands of the Department of Health and Human Services, and another 5,000 with Customs and Border Protection — is double the previous record.

The border situation is neither the first crisis facing the new administration nor close to the biggest — not with a pandemic that has killed more than 500,000 Americans and the related economic crisis leaving 10 million out of work — but it is the nation's most visible problem that can be so easily demagogued by Republicans looking to score cheap political points against a popular president, or get lapped up by Beltway journalists eager to go back to the brunch of lazy punditry. Indeed, the Sunday morning talk shows — ABC even flew its panelists to an outdoor location at the border — seemed to openly salivate at a return to the days of swinging at Democrats with a club furnished by the RNC.

With America's former demagogue in chief retired to a golf pasture and banned from Twitter, House GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has gamely stepped up to the plate — claiming that "this crisis is created by the presidential policies of this new administration" and tweeting nonsensically about "open borders" when the reality is instead that thousands are detained. But attacks like McCarthy's are now driving off-kilter coverage like Sunday's breathless, four-byline lead story in The Washington Post that centers the notion that Biden's policies are to blame — with amnesia about the Post's own reporting last fall while Trump was president that awful conditions in Central America were already driving an uptick in refugees, let alone the role that the inhumane policies of POTUS 45 have played in making things worse. What's more, overall border crossings right now are similar to 2019 — when Trump was in the White House.

Critics of the Washington Post article like the attorney Luppe B. Luppen noted that part of the "blame" for the crisis attributed to Biden is ending the Trump administration's program called "Remain in Mexico" which, in blocking asylum seekers, created — and this is how the Post described it in its own article — "families crowded into squalid camps" on this other side of the border. Let that sink in: The Post article amplifies the idea that a policy that created a human rights nightmare of unsanitary refugee camps was a policy success that a Democratic president foolishly overturned.