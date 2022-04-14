Bunch: The myth of tough on crime prosecutors

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Anne Marie Schubert — the veteran district attorney for Sacramento County — doesn’t quite fit the profile of the perfect guest for the Fox News Channel, after she ditched the GOP to become an independent during the presidency of Donald Trump. Yet she’s been on the network recently to make a point that’s music to its conservative audience: A spike in America’s murder rate is the fault of the growing number of Democratic so-called “progressive prosecutors” pushing criminal justice reform.

“They want to dismantle the system,” Schubert said on “Fox & Friends” in January, citing the frequent complaints against reform-minded district attorneys such as San Francisco’s Chesa Boudin, Los Angeles’ George Gascon and Larry Krasner in Philadelphia. “You’ve got murderers in prison that are toasting Gascon, celebrating that they’re going to get out of prison early. So these are the types of things that these policies, these prosecutors are doing. We are emboldening criminals to really commit even more crime.”

Yet there was one thing the Fox News hosts failed to ask Schubert during her national TV hit: How well have the law-and-order policies of the third-term DA deterred crime in Sacramento? The answer, it turns out, is not much better than in the rest of a nation that’s seen killings rise in tandem with gun sales and anti-social behavior. Homicides have risen in Sacramento County since the start of the pandemic but especially in the city of Sacramento, which in 2021 saw its highest murder rate in 15 years.

Just over three months into 2022, the realities of America’s recent homicide crisis — as opposed to the political spin — came crashing into downtown Sacramento.

It was the end of a warm Saturday night. The city’s bars had just closed, and the streets were packed with people when (police believe) a fight between members of two rival gangs caused at least five people and maybe more to pull out guns and start firing. When the cacophony of bullets finally stopped, six people lay dead and 12 more were wounded.

There have been 132 U.S. mass shootings in 2022, according to the Gun Violence Archive — part of a broader social crisis that includes an overall spike in homicide rates in many cities, but also increases in anti-social behavior like road rage, air rage and fan violence at sporting events.

Even the nation’s top crime experts have struggled for a simple explanation to the phenomenon, but that hasn’t stopped Republicans seeking to retake Congress or win state and local elections from turning crime into a political football. They claim that DAs seeking shorter sentences or backing bail reforms are somehow linked to gun violence.

In California, Schubert is running for attorney general by attacking Democratic incumbent Rob Bonta as soft on crime, while Boudin and Gascon face recall drives.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert is running for attorney general on a tough on crime platform. (RENEE C. BYER / Sacramento Bee)

There’s just one problem. Despite a gut feeling among conservatives that a new breed of big-city Democratic prosecutors must be the sole cause of a perceived crime wave because they don’t seek to lock as many people up for the longest possible sentence — the approach that gave America the world’s highest incarceration rate — hard evidence supporting that just isn’t there.

Fordham University law professor John Pfaff recently crunched the numbers for 69 major police departments and noted that the relative share of homicides remained the same from 2019 to 2020 regardless of whether that jurisdiction has a progressive prosecutor. A number of the localities that then showed noteworthy declines in their murder rate — Boston, Dallas, St. Louis and Seattle, among others — have some of the most progressive, reform-minded DAs.

Zoom out a little to focus on policy at state level and you’ll find that Republicans have failed so far to implement an agenda that results in safer streets. Indeed, a new report from the centrist think tank Third Way found “the five states with the highest murder rates, all Trump-voting states, had rates at least 240% higher than New York’s murder rate and at least 150% higher than California’s.” Perhaps that’s not as surprising as it seems, since conservative states tend to have a more entrenched gun culture, and laws to support it.

In fact, the data suggesting that a DA’s policies have little to do with who is getting shot and killed in the 2020s is clearly available to anyone who wants to challenge the conventional wisdom. For one thing, prosecutors can’t make any charging decisions until someone is arrested, and currently about 70% of shootings are going unsolved by police departments.