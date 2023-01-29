Burns: Mapping the future of Petaluma’s fairgrounds

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

When the Petaluma City Council voted unanimously to take over management of the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds property when its 50-year, $1-a-year lease with a state agricultural association expires at the end of 2023, it signaled a final resolution to a long-simmering debate over control of the city’s single largest property.

The council directed City Manager Peggy Flynn to negotiate a transitional use agreement with California’s 4th District Agricultural Association enabling the state agency to continue operating its annual five-day fair within a specified footprint while the city assumes control of managing and maintaining the 55-acre property.

A multifaceted plan with short- and long-range goals was to be developed with assurances that the association would receive grant funding from the city during the transition to continue producing a successful fair. To begin negotiations, the city requested some basic information, including exactly how much space was needed to operate the fair apart from the other enterprises subleasing space from the fair district.

When a response finally arrived, Flynn was gobsmacked. Fair board members said they would provide no information unless and until they were granted a face-to-face meeting with the City Council. The board’s goal: bring political pressure to compel the council to rescind its earlier action and instead adopt a new lease that basically maintains the status quo.

But that’s not going to happen.

Fair board members appear to believe the election of three new members to the Petaluma City Council will somehow prompt a reversal of the fairgrounds policy. But even if all three were to, improbably, demand a revote on the matter, they would still lack the four-member majority necessary for such action.

Despite this, the fair’s new CEO, Tawny Tesconi, said her board is resolved to pursue this dubious tactic. Petaluma residents should know, she said, that the fair can do a better job managing the fairgrounds property than the city’s staff who “do not know the facility like we do.”

Some of the fair’s tenants would challenge that assertion. Parents and board members from Live Oak Charter School, the fair’s largest renter, have complained bitterly about the fair’s “slow and always inadequate” response to building maintenance problems.

The Sonoma-Marin Fair is a huge part of Petaluma’s agricultural legacy and the enormous economic benefits that local agricultural operations provide. You’ve probably benefited by eating or drinking locally produced agricultural products the fair promotes in partnership with Petaluma-area agriculturists, processors, 4-Hers and Future Farmers of America members who enter their projects and animals for judging at the fair.

But the fair’s $1-a-year lease has long been viewed as an unsustainable anachronism. Beginning more than 15 years ago, a joint committee composed of Petaluma City Council members (landlord) and Sonoma-Marin fair directors (tenant) held closed-door meetings over the course of 16 months on a joint use agreement or master plan for the fairgrounds. But negotiations went nowhere. A subsequent council directed the city manager to hammer out an agreement with the fair’s CEO. That didn’t work either.

More recently, ad hoc committees from both bodies were established but their limited discussions yielded nothing, probably due to the fair board’s dogged insistence that it retain ultimate control of the city’s property.

By 2020, City Council members had begun looking at their single largest real estate asset as a municipal nest egg. Had city residents rejected a sales tax increase that year that stabilized Petaluma’s shaky financial situation, some or all of the fairgrounds property would certainly have been be put up for sale once the lease expired.

Instead, City Manager Flynn promised and delivered a robust and innovative public outreach process to elicit community input on future use of the property. The process yielded three prospective visions for the parcel’s future, each of which included the fair’s continuance.

Deciding the fairgrounds’ long-term potential will require three-five years of planning to effectively reconfigure the property so the fair can operate more efficiently, and space is designated for new public uses for the collective benefit of its owners, the citizens of Petaluma.

Petaluma residents expect this process to be fully transparent and overseen by their elected representatives. Yet the nine state-appointed fair directors, despite having no explicit accountability to such public concerns, are essentially arguing that they are better qualified to deliver on the fairgrounds’ future potential.

It’s an extraordinarily weak argument. And with the clock running out, it is time to finally get something done.

Despite the fair’s stubborn refusal to negotiate, Flynn says her office is continuing to move ahead to enact the City Council’s directive.

Tesconi, meanwhile, told me her board is “looking at all its options, including possible other locations” upon which to hold the fair beginning in 2024. Legal action is also an option, though it does not appear the fair has any real basis upon which to sue the city.

The most beneficial option for all concerned is for the fair board to stop grandstanding and direct its CEO to start negotiating with Petaluma’s city manager.

John Burns is a columnist for the Petaluma Argus-Courier.

