Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Last year, a law took effect in California that strictly limits campaign contributions from anyone with a vested interest in a decision by a local government. It was a good government measure to discourage so-called “pay-to-play” politics. Now some lawmakers want to undo it.

Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, is behind the effort to roll back the law. His bill, SB 1243, would open the door wider and risk creating the appearance that local officials are for sale.

Before last year’s law, a contractor, developer or labor union could contribute to a local official’s campaign fund around the same time as a critical vote that could financially benefit the donor. For example, if two homeless services providers are competing for a city contract to build shelters, one might donate $500 to the campaign funds of a couple of council members who are on the fence. That isn’t buying votes necessarily, not unless things have gone way off the rails, but it could potentially buy good feelings and access.

When that sort of thing happens, the public reasonably wonders whether elected officials place moneyed interests ahead of the public good. Confidence in government slips. In the worst cases, the lax rules allow criminal vote buying to go undetected for too long. Such incidents are rare, but they do happen.

Last year’s law, which passed the Senate and Assembly without opposition in 2022, sought to put an end to it. It says local elected officials may not accept more than $250 from entities with a financial stake in a vote. That restriction extends one year before and after the vote. Officials could return an earlier contribution if necessary.

Some businesses and other entities accustomed to greasing the wheels don’t like this new system. They sued to have the law overturned but lost.

Dodd’s bill would bump up the donation cap to $1,000 — or $2,000 with some double-dipping — and narrow the window to nine months before and after the vote. It also would exempt developers and labor unions under some circumstances.

Lawmakers should reject the exemptions out of hand. Campaign finance rules should apply the same to everyone. Don’t create carve-outs for politically favored groups or industries.

The other changes also are problematic. In San Francisco, where running for city office can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, a $250 donation might be chump change and unlikely to influence a vote. But in smaller communities, $250 is a lot of money for a candidate. In fact, many small communities cap contributions well below Dodd’s proposed threshold. In Santa Rosa, the cap is $500, so no single contribution would hit his pay-to-play limit.

If there’s a problem with the current law, it’s that it treats every local office the same. In reality, campaign finances differ vastly between Los Angeles and Healdsburg. If the law is going to be changed, Dodd and his colleagues should implement a tiered system that recognizes the difference between big and small cities, counties, school districts and so forth.

Californians should be able to trust that their local elected officials are working for them, not their biggest campaign donors. Tweak the law, but don’t undercut it entirely.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.