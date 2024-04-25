Cannabis headaches

EDITOR: In 2017, Sonoma County voters approved Measure A based on its requirement that cannabis would be taxed “to fund essential county services such as addressing industry impacts, public safety, fire, health, housing, roads, and environmental protection …” Pot for potholes was the mantra promoted to justify the cannabis Trojan Horse. For the third time, the supervisors have reduced cannabis taxes while the promised tax benefits are nonexistent (“Supervisors approve tax reduction for cannabis,” April 18).

The supervisors abrogated their responsibility to the community and, nonsensically, are intent on supporting a failed enterprise that generates serious and unaddressed health and safety risks. For example, a recent guest editorial highlighted the fact “legal weed” has made roads deadlier. The skunk smell of marijuana is no joke — it exposes residents to a known carcinogen. “Cannabis use disorder” is a recognized mental health diagnosis. Kids’ use of marijuana is out of control with the consequent deleterious impact on developing brains and propensity for addiction. And crime flowing from cannabis is well-documented.

Yet Nero fiddles as the supervisors ignore Measure A mandates and eagerly embrace all things cannabis with no acknowledgment of the public safety crisis underway and no concern about dollars to address that crisis. Those dollars have gone up in smoke.

LIBBY HUTTON

Santa Rosa

Another definition

EDITOR: Jim Lobdell’s letter talked about Donald Trump’s use of the word “bloodbath” (“Trump’s violent rhetoric,” April 14). Lobdell provided one, only one, of several definitions of the word. He chose the definition that describes killing many people. He failed to provide the other definitions in Webster’s dictionary. The ones not mentioned are “a notably fierce, violent, or destructive contest or struggle” (“the campaign has become a bloodbath”) and “a major economic disaster” (“market bloodbath”).

In one recent example, the word “bloodbath” was used by Trump when talking about vehicle assembly plants in Mexico and selling those vehicles in the United States. It appears the Trump was using a secondary definition when he used the word “bloodbath” and was referring to a financial situation, not a killing situation.

K. D. BUDROW

Ukiah

Where were protesters?

EDITOR: We now have protesters shutting down the Golden Gate Bridge in support of Palestine and the people in Gaza (“Protests shut down Golden Gate, I-880,” April 16). My question to them is where were they when Hamas attacked, killed and raped Jews, which ignited the response we are seeing from Israel that has resulted in the deaths of so many innocents? Why weren’t they shutting down the Golden Gate Bridge and protesting Hamas’ actions? If they had been, maybe Israel’s response would have been more muted. The logic they are using to justify their actions escapes me.

CARL MERNER

Houlaloa, Hawaii

A said demise

EDITOR: Great to see the conservative Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson finally shedding the political haircloth given to him by Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene and recognizing that America is the lead protector not only of America, but of the free world as well. It’s no secret why Trump is against supporting Ukraine. If my memory is correct, his attempted bribery of Ukraine’s president to dig up nonexistent dirt on Joe Biden led to his impeachment. He then let Russian dictator Vladimir Putin know that he had free rein to do whatever he wanted with that free country (one wannabe dictator to a real dictator). Hard to believe any self-respecting Republican or independent voter would even consider voting for Trump, though it’s pretty clear the real Republican Party longer exists. In its place are the cancerous RINOs (including Trump) and MAGAs. Sad demise for such an honorable party.

GENE VAP

Santa Rosa

Keep rail with trail

EDITOR: Why not make it rail and trail? How come there’s been no serious discussion about including a rail line with the Great Redwood Trail?

Work continues on connecting the Bay Area and Southern California via high-speed rail. Los Angeles and Las Vegas could soon be linked by a high-speed train. The ACE train is expanding into the Central Valley. There are plans for overnight train service between San Francisco and Los Angeles and electrification of Caltrain, on the Peninsula, is finally complete.

Meanwhile, SMART and an adjacent pedestrian path marches northward. I think we’re missing the boat when it comes to California’s transit future. Renovating the old rail line would take trucks and cars off the road and boost North Coast commerce on both ends.

LARRY CHIARONI

Sebastopol

