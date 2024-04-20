The Last Word: This week’s top picks

Check out our favorite captions.|

“Nice to be scalping you for a change.”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“Look on the bright side, Sam. It took the Roman Empire 2½ centuries to crumble. You’re way more efficient.”

TOM BENSON, Petaluma

“Well, I think losing your hair is the least of your worries.”

DIXIE McMASTERS, Healdsburg

“Just a little off the top.”

KEVIN FEENAN, Windsor

“Oh yeah, This cut definitely has a millennial feel to it.”

JAN FREIFELD, Santa Rosa

“Now you can stop ‘pulling your hair out.’”

LEO LANE, Petaluma

