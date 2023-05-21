Chabria: California needs a war on addiction

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

For weeks, there has been an uproar in the California Legislature about fentanyl.

Republican lawmakers, though few in number, have led a surprisingly successful revolt around a handful of bills that largely focus on increasing criminal penalties for dealing the synthetic opioid. They have managed to push some of these measures forward despite the efforts of progressive Democrats to focus on a non-punitive public health response.

It’s a rare bit of alignment between moderate Democrats and Republicans in a Legislature increasingly skewing left of left and where there is little upside in crossing party lines.

This might seem like a good thing, a way to argue our way to the best middle ground in a state where nearly 6,000 people died from fentanyl overdoses in 2021, about 16 people per day on average. Nationally, 107,000 people died of overdoses or accidental poisoning last year — one every five minutes.

But efforts to frame this debate as a battle of the so-called softie harm reductionists — think passing out meth pipes on skid row — against the practical law-and-order types is a waste of time and lives. On Wednesday, the Legislature will hold a mega-hearing to air these two views. But the reality is neither of those approaches will work on their own, and no combination will either. We need a new starting point and a new way of thinking.

This can’t be another war on drugs.

It needs to be a war on addiction. A war not on the supply — and suppliers — of fentanyl, but on the demand for it.

“It’s just really clear now from 50 years of trying to stop the supply, it doesn’t work,” David Goodman-Meza, an infectious disease doctor at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine, told me. Goodman-Meza recently testified at a contentious Capitol hearing and is piloting a mobile pharmacy in Los Angeles to bring addiction treatment to the places people need it most.

“Cartels want to bring drugs because we have a massive demand for them,” he points out.

To understand why neither arrests nor needle exchanges will ever stop opioid overdoses, you need to know several things about why this drug epidemic is different from crack or heroin or anything that has come before.

First, there are two fentanyl crises: the urban street catastrophe; and the suburban nightmare. Street users often come from lives of trauma and poverty, using illegal drugs to compensate for mental illness or the upheavals of instability. By the time they are living unsheltered, increasingly in once-quiet residential neighborhoods, the answers to their addictions are complex. But society’s perception of them often is not. They are seen as complicit in their decline, petty criminals and a public nuisance.

We tend to think of suburban users without that stigma — kids experimenting or using recreationally, as young people have always done, but now with higher stakes.

California lawmakers will hold a hearing Wednesday on fentanyl abuse. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah)

It is terrifying to every parent, myself included, that the web is an open marketplace for fentanyl-laced pills — the first drug epidemic of the digital age. Young people are dying at alarming numbers, and the story is too often the same: until the fatality, many parents have said they had no idea their child was using.

It is the justifiable pain and outrage of those families that has ignited demand for stiffer penalties, similar to the calls from suburban crime victims in the 1990s that led to three-strikes laws enacted in the wake of the murder of Polly Klaas of Petaluma. These families have a desire to turn grief into accountability so that others don’t suffer the same fate.

“The punitive measures make intuitive sense to a lot of people,” Assemblyman Matt Haney told me. He rents an apartment in San Francisco’s Tenderloin and represents the area, which is a ground zero for drug problems and has become a national symbol for conservatives on what they consider failed harm-reduction policies.

“The idea that if we just pulled off the drug dealer from the corner, that everything would go away, is an attractive concept,” Haney said.

But our existing laws already lock dealers up for decades. In 2020, a Contra Costa mother was charged with murder in the fentanyl death of her toddler, not because she meant to kill him, but because prosecutors argued she should have known the fentanyl she possessed could be fatal.

Since then, it’s become common for prosecutors to bring serious felony charges in illegal opioid cases based on that same argument.

Adding more years to prison sentences through more enhancements, as Republicans are calling for, will do just what it did during the crack epidemic: fill prisons with the lowest levels of disposable dealers without impacting the larger drug trade.