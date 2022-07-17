Chabria: Our moral duty on mental illness

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Fusako Petrus and a friend were taking their regular early-morning walk around a Sacramento-area high school track five years ago when a stranger came from behind and attacked them.

Petrus, 86, tried to fight off the assailant with a cane, but he turned on her, knocking her to the ground, stomping on her head and removing some of her clothing, in what authorities said was an attempted rape.

By the end of that day, Petrus was dead, and Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies had a suspect in custody: Neven Butler. Then 18, Butler was also charged in another assault that took place that afternoon, when he allegedly walked into an elderly care facility — where his grandmother and mom worked — and punched a 92-year-old woman in the face, then calmly returned to his mom’s car.

The random crimes Butler is accused of committing are painfully horrific, especially for the victims’ families and the community of North Highlands, where Butler and Petrus lived.

But behind that appalling day is another tragedy, one of our own making and responsibility. It goes to the heart of why Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposal for a civil system of courts to handle cases of severe mental illness — CARE Court, short for Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment — isn’t just a good idea but a moral obligation.

Butler has been found incompetent to stand trial and is severely mentally ill, diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, according to court and medical records I reviewed. Although Butler’s guilt or innocence is still undecided, in the days leading up to Petrus’ death, he had a questionable hold on reality.

If California had a reliable system of mental health treatment, and if Butler had been able to access it, he might not be facing a murder charge now. But there is no such system in this state. There is often no mandate that counties must actually provide treatment when someone like Butler needs it, and little accountability or liability for those that fail to do so. The services the government does provide are largely voluntary, with crater-size loopholes and convoluted caveats.

California’s current arrangement for handling severe mental illness is best described as “no treatment until tragedy.” It relies on sending our most severely mentally ill people into homelessness and police encounters — and eventual incarceration — as the most likely path to receiving help.

Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed a system of Care Courts that would target people suffering from mental illness who have lost their ability to care for themselves. (KARL MONDON / Bay Area News Group)

Thousands of families know this all too well, as do those in authority. Dozens if not hundreds of moms, dads, siblings, friends, officers, mental health advocates and others have told me of the maddening and absurd advice too often offered by law enforcement and even doctors: If a family wants help, have their loved one arrested.

If the CARE Court proposal, despite being flawed, can break that disgraceful and ugly pathway for even a few, it is irresponsible not to try it.

For nearly a year before the attacks, Butler’s mom, Brandi Michalik, tried to get him treatment. I met with her shortly after Butler was arrested and again recently, and her devastation was and is like a weight in the air around her. He is her only child, raised by her and her parents, Connie and Ray, in a house that was probably too small for all of them, but they made do.

Butler was a happy kid. You can see it in the photos that fill their shelves — a lineman on the football team who always brought friends home. He called his grandfather Poppa, and they were close.

But Butler got into a car accident and later suffered a severe concussion at football. Maybe that had something to do with what happened next; maybe it would have happened anyway. At night, Brandi started hearing him talking and laughing to himself in the room next door. He began accusing her of things, strange things, like hiding a spaceship from him. He became afraid to leave his room and eventually, at times, refused to speak at all.

Brandi called his school for help, repeatedly. She took him to their doctor, who sent them to a counselor who saw him twice before Butler refused to go back. No one could make him, the counselor told Brandi. But Butler kept getting worse and Brandi more desperate.

Then one night, Butler came into her room and began punching her in the head until Ray pulled him off, Brandi said. She was left with the last resort that so many families dread: calling the police. Officers came and put Butler on a 5150 hold — basically, 72 hours in a locked mental health facility. From there, he was lucky enough to land a bed at an inpatient juvenile mental hospital.