Chua-Eoan: Guns and orcas — an escalation we don’t need

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Back in May, the stories from off the Iberian Peninsula of orcas taking apart the rudders and propellers of yachts — and, in a couple of incidents, ramming them — were both alarming and intriguing. There were many theories about why it was happening: A matriarch had been injured in an encounter with sailors and trained her male offspring to pursue the vessels; or she was teaching her young to hunt by focusing on objects — boats — that she knew couldn’t injure them; or it’s just that young orcas like to fool around and discovered that it’s simple enough to dismantle and disable sailboats; or, most ominously, it’s nature’s revenge for centuries of human depredation of the seas.

This past week, video surfaced of a boat off Tarifa on the Strait of Gibraltar on Aug. 17 with something apparently explosive that caused puffs of white smoke off the stern as a couple of orcas did a dive around the vessel. Was it gunfire? Or an air gun? Or a firecracker? There had just been news of another fresh encounter between a yacht and orcas on Aug. 9, near the coast of Sesimbra, Portugal, further north on the Atlantic Coast. The whales undid the rudder and then rammed the boat. No humans were injured in either of the incidents, though no one knows if orcas were hurt off Tarifa.

Spanish authorities are still investigating the Spanish encounter, according to the Daily Mail. But the more alarming question is: Will yacht owners start defending their property with weapons?

I fully understand the need to protect property and sympathize with any alarm caused by media stories about the behavior of the Iberian orcas. But, as a species, humans have overwhelming power over the whales — even those in the wild — and we must react responsibly. We can’t impute the human motives of revenge to creatures whose intelligence and emotions are funneled through an entirely different evolutionary scheme. We should not, then, choose to avenge.

The accounts of ramming must also be seen through the panic that naturally besets humans when they encounter such enormous animals. Sébastien Destremau, the experienced captain of a ship involved in a May 22 event off Spain, told Newsweek that he believes the 20 orcas that disabled his vessel were just being playful. “They could crush the boat in a heartbeat if they wanted to,” said Destremau, who recalled the shocks being “really hard and really strong.” However, he said, “They were just coming in very gently, placing their nose wherever they want to place it, and pushing hard. Every one of them would have a go and play a bit and push and break off a piece, and they were blowing bubbles, as well.”

Indeed, scientists have cautioned against calling the incidents “attacks,” preferring the term “interactions.” That may sound too politically correct given the damage caused to the pricey vessels, but it has to be the perspective imposed on humans — the apex predators of the planet — when dealing with orcas — who are only the apex predators of the sea. As Destremau told Newsweek: “I am very concerned about the near future for these beasts, and I think we have a huge responsibility to protect these animals.”

We’ve caused enough damage to orca communities. If the whales could bring us to court, they’d present as evidence not only the huge profits SeaWorld has made off captive orcas over the decades, but to the dire conditions that solo killer whales have faced in small pools elsewhere. These are some of the most social and emotional animals in the world — and enclosing them in solitary confinement away from their own kind for decades is the worst type of torture.

There had been three whose conditions animal rights activists have attempted to improve. But in March came the death of Kiska, who had been living alone for a dozen years in her Marineland of Canada tank in Niagara Falls, Ontario. This month, Lolita (aka Tokitae and Toki) died of renal failure in the Miami Seaquarium. She’d been alone since 1970 and was believed to be the oldest orca in captivity. That leaves a male named Kshamenk, captured in 1992, and living by himself in a pool in Buenos Aires since 2000.

My friend John Hargrove, a former SeaWorld orca trainer, and I have written about the shameful conditions of these magnificent animals in captivity in “Beneath the Surface: Killer Whales, SeaWorld, and the Truth Beyond Blackfish.” Let’s not compound this collective transgression by further depleting their already vulnerable communities in the wild.

Howard Chua-Eoan is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.