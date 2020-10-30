Close to Home: A climate case against transporation tax

Measure DD, to extend the current quarter-cent transportation sales tax for another 20 years, is being promoted as an expenditure plan for projects that, overall, will reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The proponents claim that the largest percentage of funds will go for filling potholes and repairing roads and streets, with additional dollars allocated to projects that will make biking and walking safer, expand bus service and reduce congestion, resulting in lower GHG emissions.

In fact, the largest percentage of funds for proposed projects will go for road improvements to relieve congestion by adding roadway capacity, including roadway widening, road extensions, intersection improvements and on- and off-ramp improvements for Highway 101 interchanges.

Projects that alleviate road congestion by adding capacity will over time result in additional auto use based on the pent-up, latent demand for road capacity. Less congested roads will attract more auto vehicle miles traveled, leading over time to more vehicle miles traveled and GHG emissions. Build it and they will come. To reduce emissions, we must reduce vehicle miles traveled by car.

The basic allocation of funds in Measure DD is 65% for road/auto related projects and 35% for bike/pedestrian/transit projects. There is no reason to believe that the lesser funded bike/pedestrian/transit projects will reduce GHG emissions in an amount that will offset the increased GHG emissions resulting from the increased roadway capacity.

Proponents have promoted Measure DD as reducing GHG emissions by saying that it provides more nonauto funds than the current Measure M, where 80% was allocated for Highway 101 and road construction. At best, Measure DD will result in a lower overall increase in GHG emissions.

This fire season has made it clear that we need a more transformative transit-oriented approach that will actually reduce overall transportation GHG emissions.

The Measure M tax is in effect for four more years. A vote for a new tax measure now, with a depressed economy and the uncertainties of the pandemic, is neither necessary nor timely. A better process would be to complete the updated county comprehensive transportation plan, now in progress, making GHG impacts clearer, and then to draft a new funding measure.

A new tax measure could be on the 2022 ballot, when the post-COVID economy has improved and public transit is a more appealing option. For now, vote no on Measure DD.

Jerry Bernhaut is a lawyer specializing in environmental issues. He lives in Santa Rosa.

