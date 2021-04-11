Close to Home: A crisis on the Sonoma Coast

Imagine suffering a serious injury or medical emergency while enjoying a day along the Sonoma Coast. Help is needed, an ambulance is called. Neither arrive.

That is the scenario unfolding right now as emergency services along the coast erode away as sure as the cliffs crumbling into the sea. Paramedic ambulance service along the Sonoma Coast is delivered primarily by the Bodega Bay Fire Protection District, a district of 27 square miles formed in 1984 to provide emergency services to the village of Bodega Bay. That little district is today the primary provider of emergency services for an area of over 200 square miles that attracts 4 million-6 million visitors annually.

Sonoma County and its cities generate over $40 million a year in hotel bed taxes, nearly all of which is used to pay for promotional programs attracting even more tourists to the area. Other than a few one-time grants to replace outdated equipment and similar one-offs, none of that money is used to offset the impact of all those tourists or to cover the cost of emergency services.

Dan Drummond

But this isn’t a tourist issue alone. Bodega Bay fire’s emergency medical transports are pretty evenly divided between Sonoma County residents and non-county residents. Everyone enjoys the coast, visitors and locals alike.

Property taxes are the normal funding mechanism for local fire districts, but Bodega Bay isn’t your normal district. Unlike other districts, two-thirds of the land is owned by state and county government entities, none of whom pay any property tax (think of all those beaches, parks and open space). Further, the Bodega Bay fire district was formed post-Proposition 13, which means it receives only about 3% of the property tax revenue collected (pre-Proposition 13 districts receive between 8% and 20%). Bodega Bay residents and businesses pay more than $10 million in property taxes annually, but only about $300,000 comes back to fund emergency services.

The fire district’s principal source of funding is a voter-approved parcel tax of $524, by far the highest parcel tax in Sonoma County and, in all likelihood, the state of California. Bodega Bay residents and businesses are doing the heavy lifting, but it isn’t realistic to expect them to pay for emergency services along the entire coast.

So far, the Board of Supervisors has ignored the problem with most supervisors viewing it as a Bodega Bay issue. That myopic view ignores the fact that residents of Healdsburg, Sonoma, Petaluma and Santa Rosa comprise half of the district’s emergency transport calls.

The problem isn’t new. In 2014, the Board of Supervisors asked Sonoma County’s many small fire districts to consolidate. Bodega Bay, along with several other districts, formed a plan to consolidate into the fledgling Sonoma County Fire District. LAFCO, the county agency that reviews consolidations, approved the plan subject to a condition that the county shore up the Bodega Bay Fire Protection District’s finances. The supervisors ignored the condition, and Bodega Bay was dropped from the plan.

Last year, the county auditor conducted an analysis of the district’s financial status and confirmed a structural deficit of about $900,000 annually. That deficit has eaten away the capital reserves that once existed and left the district unable to meet any emergency expenses that arise. Still, the supervisors sit idle on the sidelines.

Insolvency is just months away. The district is seeking to reduce its service area by excluding government-owned parcels that don’t contribute to the cost of emergency services. Meanwhile, employees are leaving to accept positions with competing agencies offering greater stability, and the district is unable to attract applicants to replace those employees because of its instability.

The Board of Supervisors needs to finish what it started. Consolidation with the Sonoma County Fire District is long overdue, and the supervisors must make that happen. Ignoring the problem puts us all at risk. And it doesn’t matter what supervisorial district you live in.

Dan Drummond is executive director of the Sonoma County Taxpayers Association.

