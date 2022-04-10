Close to Home: A false debate pits trees against housing

It is often said that local politics mirrors global politics. Evidence for that belief was abundant at a recent Santa Rosa Planning Commission hearing to determine the fate of a proposed 64-house development on 10 acres in our semirural community near the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.

The commission received more than 200 pages of public comments prior to the meeting, mostly about traffic and trees. The latter issue boiled down to the need for trees versus the need for housing. The proposal calls for cutting down more than 90% of the 53 trees on the property, sparing only three valley oaks, and planting replacements for the other trees in dubious settings where they are unlikely to thrive. The commissioners approved the project unanimously, succumbing to the argument that houses are more important than trees.

That’s the local politics. The global politics is that similar decisions have been made worldwide for thousands of years, essentially denuding the planet when the need for trees that soak up carbon dioxide and emit oxygen has never been greater. The people who made these decisions also succumbed to the argument that housing is more important than trees.

Housing vs. trees is a false dichotomy. Just because a speaker presents a few choices doesn’t mean there are no other choices: there are always other choices. In the housing vs. trees debate, other choices include limiting vacation rentals, requiring more tree-friendly architecture and managing population growth.

If you search for “city of Santa Rosa” on the internet, the first result you get is an ad for vacation rentals in Santa Rosa. These rentals depress the number of houses available to full-time renters in the city, and they represent an ominous trend that has curtailed housing for local residents in tourist destinations such as Venice and Barcelona. Tourists should stay in hotels, not in houses that would otherwise be available to inhabitants. In Santa Rosa, limiting these rentals would diminish the need for ever more tree-destroying housing developments.

Tree-friendly architecture is just what it says: architecture that works with trees rather than against them. The notion that more than 90% of the trees in a given area have to be cut down to make way for an architectural design is absurd. Surely there are architects who can figure out how to build houses among existing trees, and how to take advantage of the shade, birds and other blessings that trees bring to urban areas. Instead of cutting down 90% of the trees, the goal should be to preserve 90% of our woody friends.

The ultimate solution in the housing vs. trees debate is to manage population growth. Developers keep building new houses because more and more people want to buy those houses. If the demand for houses equaled the supply, there wouldn’t be any need for the whining of chain saws and the pounding of hammers. Instead, we could live in the same state of equilibrium as the trees that once covered the Santa Rosa plain.

The choices go on and on. Whatever we can do to limit the demand for houses in Santa Rosa will benefit the majestic trees that loom above us, absorbing our poisonous carbon dioxide and emitting the oxygen that we depend on for life.

Steve Osborn is a retired writer and editor who lives in Santa Rosa.

