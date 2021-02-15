Close to Home: A long, sad history of anti-Asian hatred

Words matter and leadership matters. With the stroke of a pen, an executive order can combat racism or encourage it.

The Sonoma County Japanese American Citizens League commends President Joe Biden for signing an executive memorandum condemning anti-Asian hate incidents. This is in stark contrast to the signing of Executive Order 9066 on Feb. 19, 1942, during World War II, which authorized the forced removal and incarceration of 120,000 people of Japanese descent, nearly 70,000 of whom were American citizens.

The Day of Remembrance commemorating Executive Order 9066, which will be marked this coming Friday, reminds us how words and leadership matter. As COVID-19 swept the nation, some leaders began using inflammatory terms such as “China virus” to deflect accountability for its deadly impact. The use of these terms caused a surge of xenophobia and violence targeted at Asian Pacific Americans. From March to December, the coronavirus-related hate incident reporting website StopAAPIHate.org received almost 3,000 reports involving harassment or crimes against Asian Americans.

Executive Order 9066 was not an isolated event. It was the culmination of years of bigotry, widespread hate speech and anti-Asian discrimination laws that resulted in my family spending three years, and in my father and uncles’ case four years, in American concentration camps. It has been decades since my parents, grandparents, great-grandfather and every relative in America were forced to leave their homes in spring 1942 to live behind barbed wire. Yet the COVID-19 racial hostility we witness today is a reminder that those circumstances are still not far removed.

The trauma of incarceration and lost possessions took a great toll on everyone. Being a postwar child, I heard only about good friends and good times in camp, but my mother could never speak about it without feeling melancholy, which sometimes turned into tears. There was no explanation for this until 2011 when my elderly mother, who was a teenager during the war, confided in me that her father (my grandfather) tried to commit suicide in camp by slitting his wrists and throat.

My grandfather had been taken away in the early days after Pearl Harbor to a prisoner of war camp in Bismarck, North Dakota, leaving his wife and children to save what they could before they were sent to a camp in Arizona. After being release from Bismarck, he joined the family in Arizona and was devastated to learn that all of his newly purchased farm equipment, his livelihood, was lost, along with many other possessions. My grandfather’s attempted suicide was a family secret that none of the following generations knew about until my mother told me a year before she died.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting racial targeting has highlighted how vulnerable the work for inclusion and equity is. Even Sonoma County is not immune as Black, Indigenous and people of color continue to be impacted by harassment and discrimination, racial slurs and hate crimes, which will take a toll on current as well as future generations of American families. That is why it is important for all of us to speak out on behalf of all people who are marginalized and unfairly targeted.

You can make a difference. Report hate incidents to the Stop AAPI Hate website, and sign up for workshops to learn how to support victims of such harassment. Support an organization that works toward a more inclusive world for all communities. The anniversary of Executive Order 9066 reminds us that even after 79 years, work is still needed. We can all do our share to make our country, our county and our neighborhoods welcoming for all.

Phyllis Tajii is a board member of the Sonoma County Japanese American Citizens League. She lives in Petaluma.

