Close to Home: A mostly hidden local treasure

As one drives east on Montgomery Drive in Santa Rosa, past St. Eugene’s Cathedral, there’s a nondescript, cyclone-fenced property. Contained and hidden within that property is the Carrillo Adobe, where it is acknowledged Santa Rosa began.

Behind the fence, as seen from Montgomery Drive, is a low wooden sign that says “Carrillo Adobe CA 1837.” At the bottom of the sign, mostly covered in weeds, it says, “Where Santa Rosa Began.”

It’s frankly hard to imagine having such an important aspect of Santa Rosa’s history seemingly so hidden and forgotten. For decades, and more, there have been discussions about the appropriate reuse of this property, while acknowledging its place in the community’s history.

Hopefully, sooner rather than later, that question can be answered.

As described in “Santa Rosa, A Nineteenth Century Town,” a history by Gaye LeBaron, Dee Blackman, Joan Mitchell and Harvey Hansen, this is the site of the first non-

Native American residence in the Santa Rosa Valley, built along Santa Rosa Creek in 1837 by Maria Ignacia Lopez de Carrillo. Having been widowed, she left San Diego and traveled along the El Camino Real, stopping at missions for overnighting with her family consisting of as many as 12 children during their journey to the Sonoma area.

Dona Maria built her family’s adobe compound on the Montgomery Drive site and created a working rancho, which included sheep, horses and cattle. The overall property was identified as Rancho Cabeza de Santa Rosa, consisting of approximately 8,800 acres in the very fertile Santa Rosa Valley.

Dona Maria designed the family home herself. Apparently, there were two structures, with the main one being approximately 20 feet deep and 90 feet in width. The walls were adobe, 3 feet wide, with wooden (valley oak) supports.

As viable redevelopment proposals are presented for this property, it will be important to ensure complementary use of the site that preserves the Carrillo Adobe, an important aspect of Santa Rosa’s past.

Any development plan should allow for preservation, visual and direct public access, space for context and gathering and education. There is much more to the history of this property to share and, hopefully, the story of “Where Santa Rosa Began” can be uncovered and proudly shared with the sensitive redevelopment of this site.

David Woltering, a community planning consultant, lives in Santa Rosa.

