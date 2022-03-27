Close to Home: A not so golden age for senior housing

A woman walks in and approaches the receptionist. “I need an apartment in two weeks. My landlord is selling the house I’ve been living in for the past 20 years,” she says with a look of exhaustion on her face. “I’ve been looking for three months and there is nothing out there that I can afford.”

“I’m sorry, but our waiting lists are closed for most of our properties,” says the Receptionist with a sympathetic smile. “Our waiting lists are closed because it’s taking more than six years for someone to secure a unit.”

“Six years,” she gasped. “I’m 82 years old. Where will I live for the next six years?”

And so, the conversation goes, repeatedly, senior after senior, thinking all they need to do is sign up and they will have housing. Unfortunately, it does not work that way.

The need for senior affordable housing is significant, especially for those trying to get by on Social Security. Many seniors have health issues, and it limits their ability to work. Even if they can work, it is exceedingly difficult for seniors to secure jobs.

The only apartments for someone who has a sole source of income like Social Security is U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department-subsidized unit, a project-based Section 8 unit or a Housing Choice voucher, because their rent is subsidized by the government. You must also be on the Section 8 waiting list, and it too closes when there are too many people on the list.

It’s been more than 10 years since Congress funded Section 202, the primary federal program to build affordable housing for seniors. As an alternative, nonprofits like PEP Housing build senior projects using tax credits and other sources. When using tax credits, owners must charge higher rents to service debt and meet the requirements of investors. Seniors living on Social Security cannot afford higher rents. Seniors in this group have been waiting six years or more for subsidized apartments that allow them to pay at 30% of their income. Since no units were built the past 10 years using Section 202 funds, the demand far outweighs the supply.

The business of building affordable housing is complex. In just five years, the cost of building has nearly doubled. Add a pandemic, supply chain shortages, COVID and lumber prices reaching staggering levels, and it is a perfect storm. The “great resignation” and staffing shortages make it even more challenging.

Funds allocated by the state, cities and counties are long-term loans, typically with 3% interest. Some jurisdictions charge a fee to apply funding, a loan fee and 75% of any surplus funds to pay down accrued interest. As properties age, many of these loans are coming due and can easily exceed a million dollars.

On top of that, many of the exemptions we once received for impact fees and building permits are gone since cities and counties lost redevelopment funds. Because senior housing has no impact on schools, until lately, it was exempted from school impact fees. This does not apply anymore. We pay school impact fees just like anyone else.

Affordable housing developments have become a significant source of revenue for local governments. For example, a small rehab project to house seniors impacted by a federally declared disaster, such as the Tubbs fire, was assessed a $170,000 park fee by the city of Santa Rosa. If we want to meet demand for seniors who need affordable housing, we need to rethink the model, and government needs to provide noninterest bearing, forgivable loans, with school fees waived and impact fees reduced or waived. Additionally, compliance fees are charged by multiple funders instead of having just one government agency monitor the project for all.

For example, if PEP Housing applies for 4% tax credits, the developer incurs the cost of a bond issuance instead of using a straight construction loan. We pay for at least five attorneys, including our own, the bond counsel and counsel for the lender, syndicator, city, county, etc. This adds approximately $500,000 to the cost of a project.

The requirement to pay prevailing wages adds another million dollars or more, plus we must hire a prevailing wage monitor. Building green requires that you hire a green building monitor, and on it goes. For a recent $34 million project, we paid $1.5 million in impact and building fees and $500,000 for the cost of bonds and financing.

Housing is a basic human right and everyone deserves a safe decent home. The current model is unstainable. Few units are built due to excessive costs, and without significant changes, the demand for affordable housing for seniors will never be met.

Mary Stompe is executive director of PEP Housing, which is based in Santa Rosa.

