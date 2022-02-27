Close to Home: A path to a clean energy future

California bought some time to save rooftop solar with the California Public Utility Commission’s recent delay in making changes to net metering. But a big part of this debate has been missing.

For those who haven’t been following this, the CPUC issued a proposal to slash solar incentives that would have been a heavy blow to customers and the industry. The proposed changes were intended to reduce the subsidy provided to solar customers, with the commission noting that low-income residents and small businesses currently pay an unfair amount of those subsidies.

But the change was too big and too fast. Sonoma Clean Power opposed it and is working to increase the long-term value of customer-owned solar so we can climb out of this argument.

Geof Syphers

It shouldn’t be equitable rates versus rooftop solar. We can do both.

Today, new solar power flowing onto the grid in the middle of the day has little value except in the hottest months, when air conditioning drives peak energy needs in the middle of the day. To bring value back to rooftop solar, Sonoma Clean Power is working to help customers install heat pump water heaters that can use solar energy exactly when it is produced instead of letting it flow out onto the grid. We’re also advocating for rates that make it favorable to charge electric cars when the sun is shining. Still, there is a lot more we can do to bring back the value of solar power.

The critical problem is that there isn’t enough battery storage and nighttime renewable power to ensure that California can shut down polluting natural gas power plants. Adding more solar by itself doesn’t solve this problem because it doesn’t get us through long cloudy winter storms. Plus, it keeps all those gas plants idling every day just to power up in the evenings when the sun sets.

To fix this, Sonoma Clean Power has launched an effort to construct large-scale batteries and explore the potential for new water-efficient geothermal power to fulfill the promise of a truly clean power grid. More solar, combined with batteries and geothermal, has the potential to end our dependence on fossil fuels altogether.

Imagine what life could look like with your home and car running entirely on renewable energy. For many of us, this is within reach, and we’re committed to finding the money to make it possible for all. From a local standpoint, backing up rooftop solar with 24/7 geothermal power and batteries is our best option for getting to 100% renewable energy.

If you want to help, go test drive an electric car. Ending gasoline use is the biggest single action you can take to help with the climate crisis. Then, sign up for EverGreen at SonomaCleanPower.org. By switching to EverGreen, you can nearly eliminate emissions from your electricity use. EverGreen is the only 100% renewable locally produced energy program that runs 24/7 in California. And if you want extra credit, check out the Advanced Energy Center at 741 Fourth St. in downtown Santa Rosa, where you can see how to electrify your entire life. Come for a visit to learn about new clean energy technologies.

The CPUC appears to be recognizing the flaws in its proposal. They’ve heard our voices and have taken a step back to reconsider. We’re glad to see this and will continue to advocate that they get it right.

While we’re waiting, let’s restore the value of solar power and end this argument.

Geof Syphers is CEO of Sonoma Clean Power, a publicly owned electric supplier serving most of Sonoma and Mendocino counties.

