Close to Home: A plan to address forest mismanagement

The forests of today are a lot different than the forests of 170 years ago on the North Coast. Back then there were more hardwoods, perennial grasses and fewer conifers confined to patches of old-growth timber.

Native Americans cultivated the grasses and hardwood with burning to promote acorn growth and remove dry grass so new shoots could spring up. Fire also prevented brush and conifer encroachment into the grasslands.

Herds of elk and deer were plentiful and grazed the grasses down and moved on.

Native Americans used trees, acorns and grasses as fuel, food and building materials. The frequent low-burning fires kept fuel loads down, and thick bark on old-growth conifer protected them from being destroyed.

Tom Smythe

All that changed when “modern civilization” found this paradise. Sheep were introduced into these luscious grasslands in the latter half of the 19th century and grazed off the perennial grasses that kept conifer in check and controlled erosion, allowing other woody perennials — in the form of conifer, hardwood and brush — to take over with only annual grasses for grazing.

Control burning stopped by the 1950s, or became too dangerous, too expensive or used so infrequently that it provided little protection against fuel build up and fire.

Logging prior to and immediately after World War II created second-growth timber covering larger areas, crowding out oak woodlands with lower canopies and higher stand densities. These stands now have huge fuel buildup on the forest floor, and uneven age management provides trees of all sizes to perpetuate good ladder fuels.

In the latter half of the 20th century people moved into the wildland with large, relatively unchecked development.

Hence the perfect storm of recent fires in Humboldt, Lake, Mendocino, Sonoma and Trinity counties that “management” over the past 170 years or so created.

We talk about control burns but density of houses, air quality, costs associated with biological studies, standby equipment, liability etc., make it impractical to achieve any reasonable dent in fuel load.

Landowners will thin around their homes where they can, but the costs on a larger scale with hand work are high, and there’s nowhere to go with the thinned biomass.

We will continue to have housing in wildland because the development is relentless. We have to build to house people. We want single-family dwellings. Unless we change the norm with extremely high-density housing in cities, it will not remain the same. We will continue to have significant communities in the wildland or wildland interface. Trees, grass and brush grow, even without as much rain as before.

The most logical answer to treat fuel loads on a large scale is to promote and subsidize biomass plants.

Yes, they take water, and they produce emissions, both from burning oil and wood, but they are considered carbon neutral, and the alternatives are too expensive and less likely to achieve the desired result.

It may take an influx of government subsidies, but it is really the only answer in the short term. Short term is 30-40 years.

Build them in proximity to the fuel sources. Make them small as possible, with a short span of use. Once fuel is treated in an area, keep it reduced with understory burning, grazing or low use of

herbicides. Promote growth of larger trees with thicker bark, and concentrate timber management in areas without people.

The current methods aren’t working, and after a couple more years of millions of acres burned, it may not make a difference. But it is the best way to reduce catastrophic fire on a large scale in our near future.

Tom Smythe is a consulting forester. He lives in Laytonville.

