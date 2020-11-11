Close to Home: A salute to America’s veterans

Nov. 11 is the day a grateful nation pauses to honor our military veterans. The brave men and women who gave selflessly of themselves to protect our country and way of life have earned our respect and admiration. It is all together appropriate that we take a moment to say thank you.

The origin of Veterans Day dates to the end of World War I. Although the war officially ended with the signing of the Treaty of Versailles in June 1919, an armistice between the Allies and Germany ended the fighting some seven months earlier. With the cessation of hostilities made effective on the “eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month,” Nov. 11, 1918 became the unofficial end of the war.

A 1926 congressional resolution recognized Nov. 11 as the end of World War I and in 1938 Congress made Armistice Day — a day to be dedicated to the cause of world peace — a federal holiday.

Dan Drummond

Mari Featherstone

Armistice Day became a day to honor veterans “with appropriate ceremonies of friendly relations with all other peoples.” In 1954, following the return of soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines from World War II and Korea, and at the urging of veterans service organizations, Congress changed the name to Veterans Day.

As we continue the tradition, let us also reflect upon who our veterans are. Veterans are our spouses, children, siblings and parents. They are our neighbors, friends and community members. They come from and return to our cities, towns and farms. In a word, they are us.

Veterans put their personal lives on hold in answer to our nation’s call for service. They stand tall when we are threatened. They demonstrate great bravery in the face of danger. Their sacrifices preserve the values of democracy and decency we all hold dear. To each of them is owed a debt we can never repay.

For 20 years, Rotary and Kiwanis clubs in Santa Rosa have sponsored the annual Veterans Tribute. That we are unable to host the tribute this year because of the coronavirus pandemic does not diminish our commitment, and we hope to resume the tribute in 2021.

But today, Nov. 11, let us acknowledge the sacrifices made, the lives put on hold and the lives lost. To all of our veterans, thank you. And to everyone, stay safe.

Dan Drummond is a past president of Santa Rosa East Rotary, and Mari Featherstone is a past president of Santa Rosa Kiwanis.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.