Close to Home: A single vote to save the coast

On Monday, we will have the unique opportunity to ensure that our Sonoma Coast remains protected for future generations.

The Board of Supervisors is set to consider an update to Sonoma County’s local coastal plan, which represents a well-established public consensus. Unfortunately, a lobbyist for an out-of-state developer is engaged in an effort to derail long-held protections coastwide.

Richard Charter

The fundamental principles of the local coastal plan have been clear for decades — that the fragile undeveloped lands between Highway 1 and the ocean are to be carefully protected, environmentally sensitive natural habitat is to be kept intact, and public access is not to be impeded.

Our coastal plan has been proven to ensure wise stewardship of the coast, and its periodic renewal is usually noncontroversial. But as the supervisors move to ratify site-specific protections the Planning Commissioners have already unanimously approved, a New Jersey developer is working to remove important, parcel-specific protections that have long sheltered our coast’s most sensitive places.

His plan is to build a high-end event center in a sensitive water-scarce area between Highway1 and the ocean at Timber Cove. This intrusive blufftop subdivision would block the public’s view of an exquisite coastal expanse from the highway behind 12 cookie-cutter vacation rental homes, a welcome center, utility and spa buildings, a swimming pool and a paved parking lot for 18 cars with associated surface runoff into the intertidal zone. He plans to close off public access for at least 24 days annually, contrary to the Coastal Act, which prioritizes maintaining reliable public access to the shoreline.

A long-standing provision in the local coastal plan limits expansion of the present Timber Cove Inn to improving public access and public parking. The existing protective language applying to this parcel was already in place when he made his acquisition. This fantasy that money and lobbying can overcome established public policy now endangers adoption of a fully protective coastwide coastal plan.

If the supervisors were to arbitrarily exempt a private for-profit proposal from the local coastal plan, the dangerous precedent would ultimately threaten our entire coastline as other development schemes emerge to target similarly environmentally sensitive parcels.

The completion of a strong coastal plan is now within reach. We hope that long-proven policies will prevail over the unfair influence of outside money.

The supervisors only need to follow the Planning Commission’s lead to adopt all the existing protections in one single vote, simply renewing them simultaneously.

Public testimony is invited at a special meeting in the board chambers in Santa Rosa — or online via Zoom or telephone. Express your views about what we want our coast to look like going forward. The time has come for all who love this oceanfront paradise to show up and demonstrate how we feel about the coast, and by our presence, even if we don’t want speak, make clear that we support renewal of the strongest possible local coastal plan.

Our coast’s future is up to each of us now.

Richard Charter is director of the coastal coordination program for the Ocean Foundation. He lives in Bodega Bay.

