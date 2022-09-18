Close to Home: A success story in forest management

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

With so many opinions being offered about Jackson Demonstration State Forest, it’s time to remember its purpose and how successful Cal Fire has been in managing this Mendocino County forest.

In 1949, when the state acquired the land, its reported volume was around 350 million board feet. Through the work and partnership of many, it has been fostered into an amazing forest that now boasts in excess of 2.3 billion board feet, and tree sizes have increased dramatically as well.

Matt Dias

Along with this incredible rate of growth, Cal Fire foresters, with engagement from the community and local licensed timber operators and the forest products sector, among many others, have carefully planned and sold in excess of 1.4 billion board feet — enough lumber to construct more than 80,000 homes — and has contributed to hundreds of jobs in Mendocino County alone, let alone the ancillary benefit in direct jobs and established tax base. Furthermore, proceeds from timber harvests have allowed the state forest system to self-sustain without any unreasonable reliance on state taxpayers to foot past bills.

The benefits of this forest go beyond sustainable wood products. It hosts one of the largest mountain biking and equestrian trail systems in Mendocino County and some of the most affordable camping and hiking opportunities in the region. This is further promoted through consistent investment via the implementation of highly regulated timber harvest activities. In fact, one of the active timber harvest plans includes upgrading a watercourse crossing to increase equestrian access throughout the forest.

Jackson Demonstration State Forest also produces world-renowned research studies, informing not only California and the Western U.S. but also national and global audiences. The work happening on carbon sequestration and watershed restoration is cutting edge because of the great work happening in the forest. Did you know the Caspar Creek experimental watershed study is one of the longest running and most comprehensive forest research efforts in the nation, or that state and federal cooperative research is conducted to inform foresters and landowners across the nation on various aspects of forest management?

Jackson Demonstration State Forest (Cal Fire)

The other aspect of Jackson Demonstration State Forest that does not seem to be well understood at times is the complexity of oversight, permitting and public engagement that is adhered to effectuate all aspects of the conservation ethic that is implemented by Cal Fire in the management of this land. The management plan is adopted through a public process by the Board of Forestry and Fire Prevention; the Jackson Advisory Group, which reviews all harvesting activity; and the timber harvest plan process, which is completed under the California Environmental Quality Act.

Here are some other facts for consideration:

— 35% (nearly 16,000 acres) of the Jackson forestland is set aside for the development of late succession or older forests.

— No old growth of any conifer species can be harvested.

— The forest stores about 19 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide.

— The forest is sequestering about 200,000 metric tonnes per year, enough to offset the annual emissions of 19,000 average Californians.

By any measure, Jackson Demonstration State Forest is a crowning achievement of forest management, exceeding all standards of sustainability through sound forestry practices, promotion of science, recreation, carbon stocks, education and providing an economic driver that assists in keeping the surrounding rural economy stabilized.

While a range of perspectives will always be at the table, we must recognize the positive attributes associated with this amazing landscape and the value that it brings.

Matt Dias is the president and CEO of the California Forestry Association.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.