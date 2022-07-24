Close to Home: A sustained, community effort to save lives

“Build it, and they will come.”

That was our initial strategy for Sonoma County with the arrival of the first vaccines for COVID-19 in January 2021. Yes, many flocked to get vaccines initially. But little did we realize how much work lay ahead in overcoming the many barriers — whether cultural, economic or ones purely based on disinformation — that prevented people from getting vaccinated.

But I’m so proud of all that has been accomplished.

Urmila Shende

Over the past 18 months we have learned about the vaccine itself, equitable distribution, meeting people where they are, building trust and particularly about the strength of this community. Every lesson, and subsequent pivot, brought us closer to the successes we have achieved with Sonoma County having the ninth highest vaccination rate among California’s 58 counties.

As I finish in my current position I would like to reflect and provide some insights and highlights in Sonoma County’s vaccine efforts.

When vaccines became available, we did not and still do not have a clinical arm — a county hospital or established clinic like many other counties have — through which we could administer vaccines. Instead, we created a consortium of providers who were willing and able to administer it. We also established 13 vaccine clinics, geographically distributed and run by a diverse group of providers, including all of our local federally qualified health centers, the Sonoma County Medical Association, Providence and Optum-Serve. Sutter, Kaiser and Providence also provided clinics for their own patients as well as for nonmembers. All these providers stepped up, followed through, did their best to put equity at the forefront and provided thousands of vaccines for our community. By June 2021, Sonoma County was at a rate of 52% fully vaccinated.

The next phase also was challenging, but in different ways. Surveys had shown that the next 30% of the population would be less amenable to vaccination due to multiple factors. With invaluable input from our equity team and community advocates, we developed a more focused community-based approach. The 13 vaccine centers were condensed to two fixed sites in communities heavily impacted by COVID: Roseland and Rohnert Park. Mobile vaccine teams helped reach populations that had challenges with access, transportation, mobility and technology, as well as low trust in the medical system.

Community-based organizations helped build trust among diverse populations and provided them with assistance, resources and financial support to help survive COVID’s deleterious socio-economic effects. These workers as well as county health workers were the backbone of this stage of the vaccine effort.

Community advocates helped to convene “charlas,” i.e. community conversations, with health care workers to ensure and promote accurate information about COVID and the vaccine, especially to populations that had historic reasons not to trust the medical system.

In partnership with the Sonoma County Office of Education, we coordinated more than 80 school vaccine clinics in areas with higher rates of COVID infections and lower vaccination rates. We supported vaccinations at many diverse locations: food drives, church events, fire stations, apartment buildings, elder care facilities, child care offices, shelters and encampments, farmworker worksites, science fairs, small community fairs, farmers markets, even at Amy’s Wicked Slush.

Over the subsequent 10 months, we were able to reach an additional 30% of the population, culminating in our current fully vaccinated rate of 83%.

Our vaccination rate is a testament to hardworking health care providers and volunteers and to the willingness of our population to do the right thing — get vaccinated, get tested and follow health recommendations.

Because of our community’s commitment to following medical advice, we have saved countless lives. Our county’s mortality rate is less than one-half of that of the state of California and less than one-third of that of the nation as a whole.

Moreover, these intensive efforts have led to the highest vaccination rates for populations that were severely affected by COVID-19: our Black population is 87% fully vaccinated; our Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population is at 84% and our Latinx population is at 73%. Equity gaps should not exist at all. However, these gaps were significantly narrowed. This gap has never been so small as it is today.

I am not aware of a more sustained, successful communitywide effort to address a public health issue in this county. I am deeply grateful to have been able to play a part in this historic, collective effort.

My hope is that all that we have accomplished will help ensure the next time Sonoma County needs to launch a similar campaign that if we build it, indeed the public will come — with a little more trust.

Dr. Urmila Shende is a local pediatrician. From January 2021 to June 2022, she served as Sonoma County COVID-19 vaccine chief, overseeing the county's vaccination campaign. She lives in Santa Rosa.

