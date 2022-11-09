Close to Home: After brunch, head to the library

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Where’s your next stop after Sunday brunch? How about the library? All 12 regional libraries in Sonoma County are now open seven days a week. The Sonoma County library system has been expanding service steadily since voters approved Measure Y in 2016, a modest sales tax that boosted library funding. Opening Sundays is another step in that expansion.

Since Measure Y, the library has more than doubled spending to dramatically increase physical and digital services, which are always free with a library card.

Expanded hours, a growing collection of resources for all ages and the modernization of aging library buildings have all been made possible by the sales tax.

Opening Sundays is another step in making libraries more accessible to more people. Being open seven days a week makes it easier for busy families to use their free public library.

Currently, the Central Library in downtown Santa Rosa is open Sundays and serves more than 100 patrons an hour, many who drive a long way. Now, the other 11 branches, from Petaluma to Cloverdale, from Sonoma to Sebastopol, will be open Sunday as well, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Opening Sundays is a direct outgrowth of the library’s reimagining plan, an ambitious effort we undertook during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. We surveyed thousands of residents and held almost 100 one-on-one interviews with community leaders.

The results highlight challenges our county faces, and we distilled the data to three key pillars: residents want opportunities to learn, contribute, interact and participate; you want to support racial equity, social justice and inclusion; and you want to foster community resiliency.

In response, we are building capacity to serve you, internally and externally. Library branches are being modernized and made more accessible, including Sunday hours. We are also getting out of our buildings more often; staff are visiting schools, parks and community centers, and our mobile library van, the BiblioBus, visits community events every week.

We are also working with the Sonoma County Public Library Foundation and other partners to launch a capital campaign to augment our tax funds to support a 21st century library system.

At this time, the small community libraries in Forestville and Occidental are not included in the Sunday expansion, nor is the History & Genealogy Library in Santa Rosa.

Online access is also available 24/7 at sonomalibrary.org. Thank you for your support of your free public library.

Erika Thibault is the interim director for the Sonoma County Library.

