Close to Home: America’s role in the Ukraine war

The Ukrainian story is truly remarkable. A nation invaded by a much larger one — with a huge military and under the direction of a ruthless dictator — perseveres against all odds, not only stopping the invading army but pushing it, at least temporarily, into retreat.

A professional actor-comic becomes the most inspirational leader in the free world. A divided and often toothless NATO unites and, stronger than ever, fully supports nonmember Ukraine while expanding its alliance into Scandinavia. European nations previously dependent on Russian oil and gas forgo their short-term interests and embargo Russian fuel to support international law, justice and democracy.

Who would have predicted all of this?

Before the invasion, my wife, Cecile, and I didn’t expect to be hosting a family of six refugees from Odesa here in Cloverdale.

Now we wonder will happen next for the Bezhenars and their fellow Ukrainians?

Russia has called up 300,000 conscripts and is preparing them for another massive assault on Ukraine, which will clearly be outnumbered. Russia is, day by day, destroying Ukraine with artillery, missiles and Iranian drones. Vladimir Putin seems not to care about anything but the destruction of Ukraine. And what will happen to the 7.5 million refugees who wisely fled an army responsible for war crimes and unbelievable atrocities?

It’s hard for those of us in the United States to connect what is happening in Ukraine to the defense of our own democracy. But for Europeans the logical question is: After Ukraine what is next for Putin? Poland? Czech Republic? Hungary? If the democracies around the world allow Ukraine to fall, will that embolden other dictators to claim sovereignty over nearby nations in Asia, South America?

So, what should average Americans do? Here are my suggestions:

First, write your representatives in the House and Seante and tell them that, despite the risks, you want them, in the strongest possible way, to increase U.S. and NATO economic and military support for Ukraine.

Second, peaceful resolution should only be encouraged or negotiated when:

— All Ukrainian territory occupied by Russia, including Crimea, is returned to Ukrainian control.

— There are guarantees by Russia of reparations for damage to Ukraine.

— War criminals are able to be extradited and prosecuted.

— Ukraine is accepted into NATO to help ensure another Russian invasion in the future is unlikely.

Finally, Ukrainian refugees must be given at least five years (not the current two under “Uniting for Ukraine”) to allow for the rebuilding of their country before repatriation or allow them to apply for U.S. citizenship under an expanded quota.

We owe at least this much to the citizens of a nation who are protecting our freedoms and democracy at enormous costs to themselves.

Geoff Peters owns Showa Farm in Cloverdale. He and his wife, Cecile, are sponsors under the Uniting for Ukraine program of a Ukrainian family of six from Odesa. The Bezhenars are presently living in Cloverdale.

