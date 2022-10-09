Close to Home: An excerpt from local authors’ book

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Oct. 9, 2017, 3:46 a.m.

Flaming embers, some the size of fists, whipped through the air as two women yanked at the handles of the heavy wooden doors. They wouldn’t budge. The women shouted. They pounded on the windows. They motioned to the elderly residents inside, pleading with them to open the door, their fingers jabbing toward the brass handles. In the distance, a propane tank exploded, punctuating the near-hurricane-force winds that blunted their cries for help.

The power was out, save for dim emergency lights illuminating the halls and casting a faint glow on the faces of the senior citizens lining the lobby. Most were in shock, having just been rousted from bed by strangers holding flashlights or glowing cellphones. Some wore robes or slippers while others arrived in the lobby barefoot and with only a sheet covering their near-naked bodies. No one in the hazy lobby moved to let the women inside.

Kathy Allen and Melissa Langhals were locked out, and some two dozen elderly men and women — half in wheelchairs, half sitting on walkers — were trapped inside, incapable of helping themselves. Their home, a luxury assisted living and memory care facility was in the path of a titanic, fast-approaching firestorm, one that would prove to be among the most destructive and deadly in state history. At that moment, flames were already eating away at the northeast side of the rectangular building that these residents called home.

The women had no key or passcard to the facility. Those who did, or those who could have buzzed visitors into the opulent complex of stucco walls and red-tiled roofs, had long since fled in vans or personal cars packed with other residents — or they never showed up at all. Kathy and Melissa were not employees, nor were they first responders, and they had known each other for less than an hour. The only thing they had in common, besides having a family member who lived at Villa Capri, was the paralyzing conviction that no one else was coming to help. They were on their own.

Kathy and Melissa peered at the faces of the elderly lining the lobby. Fourteen were residents of the memory care unit, having been admitted with varying degrees of Alzheimer’s disease or some other form of dementia. … Upstairs, still positioned on the second-floor landing overlooking the lobby, six elderly residents waited in wheelchairs. One of them was Virginia Gunn, Melissa’s mother, paralyzed on her left side, unable to roll over in bed without help. Melissa had wanted to get her mother out right away when she arrived an hour and a half earlier, but Virginia insisted her daughter take care of others first. “I’ll be all right,” Virginia reassured her.

Without electricity or backup power, Villa Capri’s elevator was out of commission, leaving the six elderly residents upstairs with no way down unless they were carried — and Kathy and Melissa’s recent back and hip surgeries would make that near impossible.

In desperation, Kathy flipped over her flashlight and used its butt-end to strike a heavy blow at the windowpane. Nothing happened. Again, she rammed it into the glass, this time with greater force. Nothing, not even a crack.

Even if Kathy and Melissa could get back inside, they had but a single car between them. A shuttle bus large enough to carry all the remaining residents sat locked in the parking lot, but no one, not even the frightened Villa Capri employees they encountered earlier in the evening, knew where to find its keys. Kathy and Melissa were running out of options — and time. The firestorm would soon surround them on three sides. Even the driveway marking their exit to Fountaingrove Parkway appeared to be on fire.

In the past six hours, the Tubbs Fire had already claimed more than a dozen lives and consumed thousands of homes, shops, offices, hotels and historic structures within a 9-mile radius of Villa Capri and its sister complex, Varenna. But because of the smoke, Kathy and Melissa could see little of the devastation smoldering beyond the burning shrubs and hillside grapevines abutting the complex. And there was no sign of emergency vehicles coming to help.

As Kathy and Melissa stood stymied, a brown GMC Sierra pickup pulled into the narrow, shared driveway and raced past Villa Capri toward the entrance of the larger but equally opulent Varenna, located just a few hundred feet to the northwest. Behind the wheel was Petaluma welder R.J. Kisling, who, encouraged by his sister, had come to check on their grandfather. Varenna was dark, with just a few vehicles in the lot, and R.J. was relieved. It bolstered the assurance he offered his sister an hour earlier, a conviction shared that night by many family members and friends of Varenna and Villa Capri residents: “Certainly they would have found a way to get everybody out by now.”

R.J. called his sister back to tell her he had arrived and the place looked empty. “Are you sure?” she challenged him. “Go check (Papa’s) apartment.” R.J. did as she pleaded, exiting his truck, pulling on his headlamp and stepping into Varenna’s sweeping foyer. Normally during his arrival, R.J. was struck by a sense of opulence thanks to the lavish décor. This time, however, it wasn’t the grand setting that grabbed R.J.’s attention. It was the faces. Beyond the double doors, Varenna’s dark and smoke-filled lobby was packed with residents, some sitting on chairs or benches, others perched on couches and walkers.

One gentleman rose from a chair near the cafe just to the left of the foyer and approached R.J. “Are you the firefighters?” he asked calmly. “Are you here to rescue us?”

Anne E. Belden and Paul Gullixson are the authors of “Inflamed,” which is scheduled to be published in 2023.

