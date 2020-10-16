Close to Home: An opportunity to make a difference

As leaders of Sonoma County schools, we are committed to providing students open access to education throughout their early years in elementary school and all the way into college. Yet at this time in history, local students face unprecedented challenges, including unrelenting natural disasters combined with an ongoing pandemic. We know that the everyday challenges of attending school are more difficult today than in years past.

These local and worldwide crises have created traumas and fears for many young people that must be addressed before learning can take place. In a 2020 survey conducted by YouthTruth of more than 4,500 Sonoma County high school students, 71% reported that “feeling anxious about the future” was the No. 1 barrier to distance learning. Additionally, a recent study of Santa Rosa Junior College students revealed that many face depression, overwhelming anxiety and suicidal thoughts.

Yet we aren’t powerless against these challenges. Measure O aims to provide vital services and interventions, including counseling, suicide prevention and substance abuse programs, to those who suffer from mental illness. This includes, among many other things, the Crisis Assessment Prevention & Education program, which would serve an estimated 550 individuals and train roughly 4,500 people in suicide prevention.

Mental health challenges are even greater for homeless. The 2020 Sonoma County Homeless Youth Needs Assessment identified 59 unaccompanied youth under 18 and 245 homeless youths aged 18 to 24. Forty-five percent of these individuals reported prior or current emotional or psychiatric conditions, 33% reported experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder, and 31% reported prior or current drug use. Additionally, nearly 500 children are classified as homeless in our K-12 school system and may be facing similar challenges.

There simply aren’t enough resources to provide intervention and counseling services for homeless students and their families. Measure O would provide up to $25 million per year for 10 years to support much-needed services for this underserved population, including some who are SRJC students and families with young school-aged children.

While some may argue that it isn’t the right time for a quarter-cent sales tax, given the COVID-19 impact on the economy, we say that it’s a wise investment in the future of Sonoma County’s youth and their families. With the proper intervention and counseling, it’s possible for these at-risk community members to become contributing citizens, and we cannot afford to give up on them. Please join us in making a real difference: vote yes on Measure O.

