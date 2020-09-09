Close to Home: An Rx for California’s primary care gap

When I was elected to the state Assembly in 2014, as a health provider for more than 30 years, my natural interest was health care. Too many people didn’t have it, couldn’t afford it or couldn’t find it.

Six years later, I’m proud of the progress California has made. More people have coverage, and more Californians with middle to lower incomes can receive financial assistance to pay their premiums through the Affordable Care Act. Still, not everyone can find it, and many live in areas I represent —rural California.

We need more medical professionals. Peer-reviewed studies affirm the shortage and continuing decline of primary care physicians in California. A significant percentage of physicians are over retirement age and new physicians aren’t joining the workforce. We can increase funding for medical residency slots and loan repayment programs, which I have supported, but it’s an expensive solution, and there will never be enough residency slots to meet the need.

That began my journey more than two years ago to develop legislation allowing nurse practitioners with additional experience, national certification and examination to practice independently of a physician. I served as a commissioner on the California Future Health Workforce Commission throughout 2018 and, in February 2019, the commission issued its final report. One of the commission’s top 10 recommendations was to maximize the role of nurse practitioners and expand their practice authority. That same month, I introduced AB 890.

Assemblyman Jim Wood

I read more peer-reviewed research, “Quality of Primary Care by Advanced Practice Nurses: A Systematic Review,” which concluded that nurse practitioners provide care of comparable quality to physicians, even when they practice without physician oversight — referring patients to a physician or specialist when appropriate just the same as physicians do. Nurse practitioners want nothing more than the best outcome for the patient.

More than two dozen states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs allow nurse practitioners to practice independently. AB 890 creates the most stringent transition to practice requirements of any state law today.

More than 80 organizations support AB 890, mostly health care organizations, including some courageous physicians who have received the unwelcomed wrath of the bill’s singular opposition — organized medicine — physicians alone protecting their turf rather than 80 organizations supporting patients.

California is a policy leader but, in this case, we lag behind. Californians deserve to get the care they need, when they need it and where they need it, and now we must do what’s right. The bill’s fate is in the hands of Gov. Gavin Newsom. Let’s hope California doesn’t get left behind and joins the other states that have already moved forward.

Jim Wood, D-Santa Rosa, represents the 2nd state Assembly District.

