Close to Home: Applying the lessons of past fires

“Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”

Those words ring as true today as when they were spoken by Winston Churchill in the House of Commons in 1948. The recent wildfire and loss of life and property on Maui reminds us of a series of local wildfires since 2017 and the lessons we have learned.

Some questions based on local experience come immediately to mind:

— Were evacuation alert systems as robust in Hawaii as we now have in Sonoma County, or were they about as ours were when the Tubbs fire killed 40 and destroyed 5,600 structures?

— Were the residents in Maui told they should have “go bags” ready so they could evacuate in five minutes or less?

— Had local and state government in Hawaii established and communicated to citizens their evacuation zones so more orderly evacuations could be managed as we did during the Kincade Fire?

— Have citizen volunteers received training in emergency response so they could supplement and support first responders?

The difference between our preparedness in northern Sonoma County today and what it was in 2017 is like night and day, and yet we still have citizens who ignore red flag warnings and believe if they dial 911 during a major incident, responders will be there in minutes.

While we are striving in northern Sonoma County to be the best prepared, most resilient and safest area in the entire state of California, have the lessons we have learned from bitter experience been shared with citizens elsewhere in California, the United States and other countries?

Our hearts go out to those whose lives have been disrupted by the death and destruction in Hawaii, but our head says, “Why have you not learned from history?”

Geoff Peters is program manager of the Northern Sonoma County Citizen Emergency Response Team, based in Cloverdale.

