Close to Home: Are well all experiencing PTSD?

Almost everyone, at one time or another, will have a traumatic experience. It could be a serious automobile accident, the sudden death of a loved one or a violent encounter with another person. But what happens when an entire population is exposed to significant traumas over a relatively short period of time?

I believe that is the case with the population of Sonoma County, and I think it’s possible that we all are experiencing what could be termed “cumulative post-traumatic stress disorder.”

In a three-year period, the citizens of Sonoma County have been exposed to fires, floods and now a pandemic.

Robert Mosby

The Tubbs fire in 2017 was, at the time, the most destructive fire in California history. In 2018, we had the flood on the Russian River and experienced heavy smoke from the Paradise fire, which became the most destructive fire in state history. In 2019, we had the Kincaid fire, which resulted in large portions of the population being evacuated for four days. In 2020, we have endured the COVID-19 pandemic and the Walbridge fire, with evacuations and threatened evacuations as well as intense smoke, which is not only a threat to our health but also a threat to our largest industry, the wine industry.

These days one hears the term PTSD with increasing frequency. There is a clinical definition, which is important to understand because people frequently use this term incorrectly. It also helps to understand this definition because it is then easier to understand why we might be experiencing cumulative PTSD.

The clinical definition, developed by the American Psychiatric Association, says the stressor in PTSD is that someone is exposed to death, threatened death, actual or threatened serious injury or actual or threatened sexual violence in the following ways: direct exposure, witnessing the trauma, learning that a relative or close friend was exposed to a trauma or indirect exposure to aversive details of the trauma, usually in the course of professional duties, such as first responders, paramedics etc.

Notice that this definition refers to a singular trauma. What happens when an entire population experiences serial traumas? I believe that’s case for the citizens of Sonoma County. Even though there is no clinical term “cumulative PTSD,” I believe that’s exactly what we have experienced, and I hope it will be recognized by the American Psychiatric Association.

In each of the fires and the Russian River flood, there was direct exposure to death, people witnessed trauma, and they learned that someone close to them had been exposed to trauma, perhaps losing everything when their house burned to the ground.

The coronavirus pandemic also put us in situations we have never experienced, including the threat of serious illness or death. Several studies have shown large increases in the incidence of depression and anxiety in the general population as a result of COVID-19.

I have been a psychologist for 42 years, and I can never recall a period where the general discomfort of the whole population was so severe. It can best be expressed that people seem to be feeling that “things are just not right,” and looking into the future there is no clear path to things becoming right again.

If you have noticed that people seem more upset lately and less civil, you are most likely right. The following are some of the symptoms of people who have experienced PTSD: irritability or aggression, risky or destructive behavior, hypervigilance, heightened startle reaction, difficulty concentrating, difficulty sleeping, decreased interest in activities, feeling isolated. Do any of those symptoms feel familiar to you? If so, you’re not alone. Many are experiencing them along with you.

Many people are able to encounter trauma, and in our case traumas, and get through it OK. Depending on what you were exposed to growing up and your current social network, you might be doing OK in how you are handling things. If so, then you are known as resilient. Resilience is generally being able to bend with the difficulty but not break, and be able to bounce back and adapt.

There are many in our population who aren’t resilient. The cumulative traumas of these past three years have been overwhelming. When you encounter someone who is on edge, who is being difficult, try to understand what has happened to this person. In a sense, let’s give them the “right of way.”

If you know someone who doesn’t have a good social network, reach out. You have no idea how much that might mean to them.

At this time, in the “cumulative PTSD” that we all are likely experiencing to various degrees, please be kind to everyone, go out of your way to understand and not judge, and if you need help, ask for it.

Robert Mosby, a clinical psychologist, is president of PsychStrategies, the largest private practice mental health group in Sonoma County. He lives in Healdsburg.

