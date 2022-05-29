Close to Home: Ask about your family’s wars before it’s too late

War is back again on front pages and TV screens. Does it ever leave humankind? Does this current war affect us? The answers are obvious. There is always a war or conflict somewhere in the world.

Today, with a global economy where everything is connected to everything else, we see that war, even one the U.S. isn’t directly involved in, affects us. As we see devastation, death, refugees fleeing, increased prices at the pump and at the supermarket, we must realize the current war, the war in Ukraine is affecting us, whether we want it to or not.

As we approach another Memorial Day, our thoughts turn to participants of previous wars, military and civilian alike. How did “their” war affect them? We don’t realize how much war experiences change lives. Unless we ask veterans and civilians and learn our own family histories, we may not realize the impact war has had on each of our lives.

This is what Memorial Day is for — to reflect on the importance of loss and sacrifice and gratefulness for the guarantee of freedom it continues to provide for us.

Being of the baby boom generation, I know the biggest event of my folks’ lives was World War II. But before they left this planet, I did not learn enough of what that experience was like for them. I have since learned that I would understand them and myself better had I questioned them more about that experience.

It’s not the big items — where they served, worked, lived — that would inform me, but the small pieces: how did they decide what branch of the military to join, where to work, where to step out on their own, leaving all they knew behind and living with rationing, lack and threat of death. What were their feelings when Pearl Harbor was attacked, Japanese Americans were interned, war newsreels were shown at the theater, when the boy next door died in the Pacific? I have a plethora of questions I will never get answers for now.

Often at the end of a veteran interview I have done for the Library of Congress’ Veterans History Project, the listening spouse or some other family member sitting quietly in the corner will turn to me and say, “I never knew that,” or “He never shared about the war with me,” or “I didn’t know he’d gone through all that.” Often our interview was the first time a veteran shared his or her experience with anyone. With many families, I saw a new awareness of who Dad was and why he was “like that.”

War affects us all whether we believe it or not. I live in North America today because the Scots were cleared from the Highlands and the Huguenots expelled from France. I am an American because my ancestors fought in the American Revolution to establish a nation and in the Civil War to preserve that nation.

Our family has been aviators for two generations because my Doughboy grandfather did not want his son slogging through mud in France as he did in World War I. He sent his son to Lincoln Flying School. I’m a Californian because military aviation training during World War II gave my father a job opportunity with a commercial airline in San Francisco after the war.

World War II put my teenage mother in a defense plant as an aircraft machinist, a job never available to women before the war. The earning power of that job gave her money to put herself through airline communication school, leading to a job at San Francisco International Airport.

War has determined the hemisphere, nation and state where my family lives today and even a family vocation and marriage.

What is your story? How has war through history determined your life today? How are the wars through history woven into your family story? How will the war in Ukraine change people’s stories today?

Ask Dad and Grandpa what they did in their war. Ask Mom and Grandma how wars affected their story. So many I talk with say, “I wished I’d asked them before they were gone.” Don’t wait. Get your family’s story now. It is part of America’s story. It is part of you.

Nancy Heilesen Sandborn is a member of the Pacific Coast Air Museum oral history team and president of the Redwood Empire chapter of the American Rosie the Riveter Association. She lives in Graton.

